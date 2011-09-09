* Index down 0.4 percent, support at 2,820 eyed in afternoon
* Property and bank stocks underperform on economic woes
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore shares slipped 0.4
percent by midday on Friday, weighed by losses in property and
bank stocks as risk-averse investors took profit after the U.S.
President Barack Obama's speech on a jobs package failed to
excite the markets.
The STI was in positive territory earlier in the morning
after China's consumer price data soothed fears over
inflationary pressures, but reversed its gains as investors were
reluctant to hold on to positions over the weekend amid anxiety
over Europe's debt problems and the U.S. economic woes.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
0.4 percent, or 11.51 points, at 2,845.39. The total volume of
shares traded by then was 703.5 million shares and turnover was
S$660.9 million.
This compares with the volume of 796.7 million shares and
turnover of S$722.8 million on Thursday. Local traders said they
expect the STI to find support at 2,820 for the rest of the
session.
"There's a real lack of direction coming out of Europe and
the U.S. Obama's speech had minimal effect on U.S. futures.
There was no big reaction to it in the markets today," said
Jason Hughes, Head of premium client management at IG Markets.
"Going into the weekend break, people are exiting out of
positions to leave themselves at less risk. The risk averse
sentiment still remains, and will probably be the theme in the
next couple of weeks until the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting at
end of month."
Property companies such as Hongkong Land and
Global Logistic Properties (GLP) were among the
biggest losers in the benchmark index, hurt by concerns about
slowing economic growth and lower office rents.
"The outlook for property companies is still pretty gloomy.
Cuts in GDP forecasts of several countries and expectations of
weaker office rents can't be positive," said a local dealer.
Hongkong Land shares were 2.4 percent lower at $5.60 by the
midday, while GLP fell 2 percent to S$1.745.
Singapore banks like DBS also fell, after CIMB
Research downgraded the sector to neutral from overweight, on
concerns that a global liquidity squeeze could hurt them.
DBS shares were 1.1 percent lower at S$12.89 while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 1.2 percent at
S$8.55.
Offshore marine firm Otto Marine climbed as much
as 4 percent after it said it would sell a vessel for $24
million and expects the sale to boost net earnings per share or
net tangible assets per share of the firm for 2011.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)