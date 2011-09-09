* Index down 0.4 percent, support at 2,820 eyed in afternoon

* Property and bank stocks underperform on economic woes

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Singapore shares slipped 0.4 percent by midday on Friday, weighed by losses in property and bank stocks as risk-averse investors took profit after the U.S. President Barack Obama's speech on a jobs package failed to excite the markets.

The STI was in positive territory earlier in the morning after China's consumer price data soothed fears over inflationary pressures, but reversed its gains as investors were reluctant to hold on to positions over the weekend amid anxiety over Europe's debt problems and the U.S. economic woes.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 11.51 points, at 2,845.39. The total volume of shares traded by then was 703.5 million shares and turnover was S$660.9 million.

This compares with the volume of 796.7 million shares and turnover of S$722.8 million on Thursday. Local traders said they expect the STI to find support at 2,820 for the rest of the session.

"There's a real lack of direction coming out of Europe and the U.S. Obama's speech had minimal effect on U.S. futures. There was no big reaction to it in the markets today," said Jason Hughes, Head of premium client management at IG Markets.

"Going into the weekend break, people are exiting out of positions to leave themselves at less risk. The risk averse sentiment still remains, and will probably be the theme in the next couple of weeks until the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting at end of month."

Property companies such as Hongkong Land and Global Logistic Properties (GLP) were among the biggest losers in the benchmark index, hurt by concerns about slowing economic growth and lower office rents.

"The outlook for property companies is still pretty gloomy. Cuts in GDP forecasts of several countries and expectations of weaker office rents can't be positive," said a local dealer.

Hongkong Land shares were 2.4 percent lower at $5.60 by the midday, while GLP fell 2 percent to S$1.745.

Singapore banks like DBS also fell, after CIMB Research downgraded the sector to neutral from overweight, on concerns that a global liquidity squeeze could hurt them.

DBS shares were 1.1 percent lower at S$12.89 while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 1.2 percent at S$8.55.

Offshore marine firm Otto Marine climbed as much as 4 percent after it said it would sell a vessel for $24 million and expects the sale to boost net earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the firm for 2011. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)