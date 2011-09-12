* Index down 2.3 percent at 0500 GMT

* Singapore banks extend slide

* GLP retreats amid broad market weakness

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore shares fell on Monday, largely in line with the regional markets, as investors grew more concerned about the eurozone debt crisis after the resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 2.3 percent, or 66.22 points, at 2,758.88. Nearly 494 million shares worth S$518 million were traded by then, compared with 703.5 million shares worth S$660.9 million that changed hands by the same time on Friday.

The surprise exit of Juergen Stark at the ECB has ripped a hole in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's strategy of tackling Europe's debt crisis with closer integration, raising new doubts about the euro project at home and widening divisions in her party and coalition.

"There is renewed concern over the possibility of Greece's default, especially with some signals of dispute within ECB itself following Stark's resignation. Greece is still dependent on ECB's loans to refinance its debts," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"Going forward, there may be repercussions such as the possibility of rating agencies downgrading European banks and European banks seizing loans to each other," he said.

Ng added that the Singapore market will continue to be driven by news flows from Europe and the U.S. He expects the STI to trade downward for the rest of the week, with support eyed at 2,700 points.

Casino operator Genting Singapore was one of the hardest hit counters. Around 0500 GMT, the stock was down 3.8 percent at S$1.635 with more than 42 million shares changing hands.

Singapore bank stocks also dipped, with DBS down 2.5 percent. United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 1.8 percent each.

UBS Investment Research said in a report that loan growth remains healthy at this stage, but trade financing is potentially vulnerable on the back of the tight US dollar market.

Net interest margins are also expected to come off due to lower interest rates and could face further squeeze if the foreign banks lower their spreads, UBS said.

Shares of Singapore's Global Logistic Properties dipped amid broad market weakness, despite news that it is planning an initial public offering of its Japanese assets that could raise at least 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion).

Analysts said the move could be positive as it is a way to monetise the company's assets, but it depends on pricing and market conditions.

Around 0500 GMT, GLP shares retreated 2.6 percent at S$1.70 with over 3 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)