* Index up 1.2 percent, seen in 2,600-2,800 rest of the week

* Rig builders Sembcorp Marine, Keppel outperform on oil prices rebound

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore shares gained 1.2 percent by midday on Tuesday, led by oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine , as a report that Italy could get financial support from China sparked some short covering.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.2 percent, or 33.04 points, at 2,776.62. The total volume of shares traded by then was 430.4 million shares and turnover was S$492.1 million.

This compares with the volume of 494 million shares worth S$518 million on Monday.

"It looks like more of a technical rebound. The market doesn't look very convincing in terms of volume, we may be seeing more short covering rather than genuine buying interest," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

U.S. stocks bounced late in Monday's session after a report that Italy could get financial support from China and had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt.

"China can only do so much. But we need to see more structural and fundamental changes out of Europe," Wong said.

He expects the STI to trade between 2,600-2,800 for the rest of the week, with more negative bias as several European countries still faced the prospect of having their sovereign ratings cut.

Sembcorp Marine was among the index's biggest gainers, as a rebound in oil prices helped to lift sentiment for rigbuilders.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine were 3.8 percent higher at S$3.79 by midday, while its larger rival Keppel Corp had risen 2.7 percent to S$8.73.

Commodity trading firm Olam International rose as much as 3 percent, buoyed by news its joint venture with Tata Chemicals and Gabon had signed a pre-construction services agreement for a $1.3 billion urea fertiliser plant in Gabon.

"It's a new direction they're going in. There's some uncertainty as it's the first time doing something like this. But Tata Chemicals is very strong so that lends a vote of confidence to the project," said Wong.

He expects the Gabon project to contribute about $200 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2014.

However, property developer Hongkong Land underperformed the broader market and fell as much as 2.6 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight.

The brokerage, which slashed its target price for Hongkong Land to $4.60 from $8.32 said it expects demand for office space in Hong Kong's central area to slow and rents to fall in 2012. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Frederik Richter)