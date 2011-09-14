* Index down 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Singapore shares fell by midday on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, as traders took a cautious stance amid concerns about the euro zone including a possible Greek debt default that will hurt European banks.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.3 percent, or 6.98 points, at 2,722.39. Around 583 million shares worth S$617 million were traded, compared with 430 million shares worth S$492 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Global markets had been spooked in recent days by renewed talk among euro zone policymakers of an imminent default by Greece, prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set out in its European Union/IMF bailout.

Greek, German and French leaders were due to hold a conference call at 1600 GMT on Wednesday.

"Hopefully they will trash something out. They have to think of the repercussions [of Greece defaulting] because individual countries will then have to fix their own banks," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at DMG & Partners Securities in Singapore.

"Greece itself is not huge, but what is worrying is the exposure of the European banks to it," he added.

Around 0500 GMT, Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.5 percent, while United Overseas Bank and DBS were down 0.6 percent each.

CIMB said in a report that if there is a short-term funding shortfall for any of the European banks, it can trigger a bank default and a contagion among lenders.

"If that happens, one can only expect a sell down of Singapore banks as well regardless of their exposure or capital ratios," CIMB said. Singapore bank stocks have also been dogged by concerns about pressure on net interest margins and slowing loan growth.

Shares of Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil rig builder, retreated despite announcing on Tuesday it had won a S$143 million ($115.7 million) contract to build a floating crane.

OCBC Investment Research cut its target price on Keppel Corp to S$12.12 from S$12.92, though it maintained a buy rating. Around 0500 GMT the stock was 0.4 percent lower at S$8.49.

OCBC said its earnings estimates for Keppel Corp's 2012 fiscal year and beyond could be at risk if the global economy worsens in coming quarters, especially in a situation of tighter financing. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)