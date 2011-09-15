* Index up 0.4 percent at 0500 GMT

* Banks bounce following recent sell-off

* AusGroup surges on Rio Tinto contract

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore shares rose by midday on Thursday after France and Germany said they were committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone, raising hopes that the debt woes in the region could ease, and as traders bought some battered stocks.

However, the sentiment in the market is likely to remain cautious as European policymakers still face obstacles in providing longer-term solutions.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.4 percent, or 9.96 points, at 2,749.31. Around 656 million shares worth S$650 million were traded, compared with 583 million shares worth S$617 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

Shares of Singapore lenders bounced following a recent sell-off on concerns about a spillover effect from European banks, pressure on net interest margins and slowing loan growth.

Around 0500 GMT, United Overseas Bank gained 1.6 percent, DBS was up 1.5 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was 1.2 percent higher.

UOB Kay Hian said the current price-to-book for DBS and OCBC were at the levels when the dotcom bubble burst, but they are unlikely to revisit the troughs seen during the global financial crisis.

DBS and OCBC were trading at a price-to-book of 1.01 time and 1.33 time respectively, the brokerage said.

Traders also noted a play on a few offshore-related stocks, though the outlook for the sector is still uncertain.

The offshore-related stocks "have been beaten down so there's a bit of a recovery, but I am not sure if anybody is convinced that this recovery is going to last," said Rohan Suppiah, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities.

Shares of Singapore-listed AusGroup jumped as much as 7.5 percent after the company won a A$30 million ($30.6 million) contract from iron ore miner Rio Tinto to work on its project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Around 0500 GMT, AusGroup stock was 4.5 percent higher at S$0.35 on a volume of 24.6 million shares, 4.6 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)