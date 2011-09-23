* Index down 1.3 percent at 0500 GMT
* Mkt could bottom out in 1Q or 2Q2012 - UOB Kay Hian
* Swiber outperforms on $155 mln contract win
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore shares fell to a
16-month low on Friday as worries about a global recession
intensified following the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of a
grim economic outlook and weak manufacturing data from China.
By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
1.3 percent, or 36.27 points, at 2,684.26. Around 910 million
shares worth S$837 million were traded, compared with 576
million shares worth S$592 million that changed hands by the
same time on Thursday.
Shares of rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp
Marine lost 1.8 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.
"Our cautious stance is unchanged as we expect lingering
external uncertainties to affect market sentiment," said UOB Kay
Hian. "Being an open economy, Singapore's 2012 GDP growth
outlook has been curtailed and this will eventually lead to
earnings downgrades."
UOB Economic Treasure Research recently cut its 2012 GDP
growth forecast to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent, but the
consensus expects a wider range of 2.0-6.5 percent, UOB Kay Hian
said.
DBS Vickers also said in a report that if the 2008 global
financial crisis were to be repeated, plantation stocks could
have 20-80 percent downside from current levels.
The brokerage cut its target prices on Singapore-listed palm
oil producers Wilmar International to S$5.60 from
S$6.25 and on Indofood Agri Resources to S$1.35 from
S$1.75, citing limited upside to the stocks.
By around 0500 GMT, Wilmar and IndoAgri shares were down 2.1
percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
However, UOB Kay Hian said that the market could potentially
bottom out in either the first or the second quarter of 2012,
after which sectors such as banking and property are expected to
outperform.
On Friday, shares of Singapore offshore services firm Swiber
Holdings bucked the weak market trend, jumping as much
5 percent after announcing it had won a $155 million contract
for a project in South Asia.
The company added in a statement that its order book is now
close to $1 billion. At around 0500 GMT, Swiber shares were up 3
percent at S$0.52 on a volume of 6.3 million shares, 1.1 time
the average daily volume in the last 30 days.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jason Szep)