By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Singapore shares rebounded on Tuesday, snapping three days of losses, but the market is likely to remain cautious in the near term until more details about the European leaders' efforts to tackle the region's debt woes are ironed out.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.4 percent, or 36.53 points, at 2,690.84. Around 606.4 million shares worth S$568 million were traded by then.

"Generally I think most people are just trading the market, so they buy on dips and sell when the market rebounds, so no major bargain-hunting kind of activities yet," said James Koh, an analyst at Singapore brokerage Kim Eng.

At 0500 GMT, banking stocks were the biggest contributors to the index's gain, with DBS gaining 1.9 percent, United Overseas Bank advancing 1.8 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp 1.6 percent higher.

"I think today is just a technical rebound from yesterday," Koh said. "The banking stocks may not touch the 2008/2009 lows at this time, but there's still quite a bit of downside from here if it turns into a crisis."

Rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine advanced 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively at 0500 GMT.

Commodity counters were also up, with shares of Olam International and Noble Group rising 4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Sunny Verghese, Olam's chief executive officer, told Reuters on Monday the growing demand for food and shrinking supply would support prices in the long run.

DBS Vickers said in a report that StarHub is its top pick in Singapore's telecommunications sector. The firm offers a yield of 7 percent, higher than the 6 percent dangled by rivals SingTel and M1 , DBS said.

At 0500 GMT, StarHub shares gained 1.1 percent, while SingTel and M1 were up 1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)