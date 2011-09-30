* Index down 1.4 percent at 0500 GMT
* CapitaMalls Asia rises on China plans
* Swiber up on contract wins; order book above $1 bln
By Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore shares fell on
Friday, shrugging off positive news from Europe and the United
States, but CapitaMalls Asia outperformed the market after the
shopping mall developer said its shares were expected to trade
in Hong Kong on Oct 18.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down
1.4 percent, or 36.81 points, at 2,671.32. Some 684.4 million
shares worth S$841.4 million were traded, compared with 364.5
million shares worth S$399 million by the same time a day
earlier.
The STI had closed 0.3 percent higher on Thursday.
Oil rig builders Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Corp
lost 3.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
Commodity firms Noble Group and Olam slumped
3.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
German lawmakers on Thursday approved a stronger bailout
fund to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, while U.S. data showed
that claims for jobless benefits fell to a five-month low last
week.
But concerns remain that European leaders are not moving
fast enough or aggressively enough to protect the continent's
larger economies and its banking system from succumbing to the
crisis.
"The Singapore market has already priced in the good news
from Germany yesterday. We were down quite a bit yesterday but
towards the late afternoon we posted a pretty hefty recovery,"
said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
"But we need to see policymakers in both Europe and the U.S.
take a firmer and more positive stance that they are tackling
the issues, otherwise the market is not entirely convinced that
the worst is over," he added.
Shares of CapitaMalls Asia , a unit of property
developer CapitaLand , rose as much as 2.5 percent
after the firm said it had received an approval-in-principle
from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a secondary listing.
But no new shares will be issued as a result of the Hong
Kong listing, the company said in a statement. At 0500 GMT,
CapitaMalls shares were up 1.7 percent at S$1.22 with 3.6
million shares changing hands.
"Now that it's coming closer to the listing date, the stock
is probably gaining some traction," said Vikrant Pandey, an
analyst at UOB Kay Hian.
"They are not going to issue new shares, but the bulk of
CapitaMalls Asia's value is coming from China, so with the
listing over there, it gives them access to another investor
base. In that sense it's positive," he added.
Separately, CapitaMalls said on Thursday it had agreed to
develop a mall and office project in Suzhou, China, at a total
cost of 6.74 billion yuan ($1 billion), in a 50-50 joint venture
with the Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Urban Development Co.
Another stock outperformer was Singapore offshore services
firm Swiber Holdings . Its shares jumped as much as 6
percent after the company announced it had won contracts worth
$69 million, bringing its order book above $1 billion.
At 0500 GMT, Swiber shares were 2 percent higher at S$0.51
on a volume of 19.3 million shares.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)