* Index down 1.4 percent at 0500 GMT

* CapitaMalls Asia rises on China plans

* Swiber up on contract wins; order book above $1 bln

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore shares fell on Friday, shrugging off positive news from Europe and the United States, but CapitaMalls Asia outperformed the market after the shopping mall developer said its shares were expected to trade in Hong Kong on Oct 18.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.4 percent, or 36.81 points, at 2,671.32. Some 684.4 million shares worth S$841.4 million were traded, compared with 364.5 million shares worth S$399 million by the same time a day earlier.

The STI had closed 0.3 percent higher on Thursday.

Oil rig builders Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Corp lost 3.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Commodity firms Noble Group and Olam slumped 3.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

German lawmakers on Thursday approved a stronger bailout fund to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, while U.S. data showed that claims for jobless benefits fell to a five-month low last week.

But concerns remain that European leaders are not moving fast enough or aggressively enough to protect the continent's larger economies and its banking system from succumbing to the crisis.

"The Singapore market has already priced in the good news from Germany yesterday. We were down quite a bit yesterday but towards the late afternoon we posted a pretty hefty recovery," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"But we need to see policymakers in both Europe and the U.S. take a firmer and more positive stance that they are tackling the issues, otherwise the market is not entirely convinced that the worst is over," he added.

Shares of CapitaMalls Asia , a unit of property developer CapitaLand , rose as much as 2.5 percent after the firm said it had received an approval-in-principle from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a secondary listing.

But no new shares will be issued as a result of the Hong Kong listing, the company said in a statement. At 0500 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were up 1.7 percent at S$1.22 with 3.6 million shares changing hands.

"Now that it's coming closer to the listing date, the stock is probably gaining some traction," said Vikrant Pandey, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

"They are not going to issue new shares, but the bulk of CapitaMalls Asia's value is coming from China, so with the listing over there, it gives them access to another investor base. In that sense it's positive," he added.

Separately, CapitaMalls said on Thursday it had agreed to develop a mall and office project in Suzhou, China, at a total cost of 6.74 billion yuan ($1 billion), in a 50-50 joint venture with the Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Urban Development Co.

Another stock outperformer was Singapore offshore services firm Swiber Holdings . Its shares jumped as much as 6 percent after the company announced it had won contracts worth $69 million, bringing its order book above $1 billion.

At 0500 GMT, Swiber shares were 2 percent higher at S$0.51 on a volume of 19.3 million shares. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)