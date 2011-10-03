* Index down 2.58 percent, but may rise and test 2,700 this week

* Commodity firms Noble, Wilmar hit by falling oil prices

* Shipbuilders down on concerns over economic slowdown

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Singapore shares dropped 2.6 percent by midday on Monday, hurt by losses in commodity firms such as Noble Group as oil prices tumbled amid fears the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen growth.

Noble fell as much as 4.5 percent while Wilmar lost 3.8 percent following a decline of more than a dollar in brent crude to below $102 on growing fears of the euro debt crisis and weakness in the world's top oil consumer, the United States.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 2.58 percent, or 69.10 points, at 2,606.06. Around 784.5 million shares worth S$735.9 million were traded, compared with 684.4 million shares worth S$841.4 million by the same time on Friday.

"The market is scared of Greece's failure to secure the next round of funding and that may lead to a severe-write down on some of the European banks and unwind their positions between them," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

"Another major concern is that other European countries that are in heavy debt may end up with the same fate as Greece."

Ng added that data from the United States on Friday indicated slowing consumer spending and personal income, further dragging on the market.

However, most bad news was already priced in and Ng said he expects the STI to rebound upward towards 2,700 if there are no major negative announcements over the next few days.

By midday, Noble was 3 percent lower at S$1.285. DBS Vickers also cut its target price for the frim to S$1.70 from S$2.60 to take into account higher equity risk premiums and changes in commodity prices.

Cyclical companies such as shipbuilders have also underperformed the broader market, with offshore vessel builder STX OSV losing 7.5 percent by the midday.

"Shipbuilding plays are more cyclical in nature as the demand is largely dependent on global trade. Negative industry headwind such as oversupply of vessels and dwindling chartering rates are depressing the industry further," Ng said.

Shipbuilder Yangzijiang tumbled 5 percent to S$0.845 while rival COSCO Corp was 4.3 percent lower at S$0.89.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways fell 3.6 percent to S$0.805 after it said regulators in the Philippines and Australia had received complaints about it.

Units of Singapore-listed Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust plunged 13.9 percent to S$0.465 after it said it planned a rights issue to fund the acquisitions of two retail malls, traders said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)