* Index down 1.83 percent, support seen at 2,500 in afternoon

* Property firms hit on fears of global economic slowdown

* Stamford Land outperforms on MOU to sell hotels

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Singapore shares fell to a two-year low on Tuesday, as investors sold off property stocks amid growing uncertainty about the global economy as fears grow over Greece's debt crisis.

Property companies such as Global Logistic Properties and Hongkong Land were amongst the biggest losers on the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) , hurt by concerns slowing economic growth would dampen demand and rents.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was down 1.83 percent, or 48.09 points, at 2,573.31. Around 782.9 million shares worth S$738.9 million were traded, compared with 784.5 million shares worth S$735.9 million by the same time on Monday.

Local traders said the STI is likely to find support at 2,500 for the rest of the session.

"We're seeing continued negative sentiment and there's no real reason to change that," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets said.

"Today it looks like property names are bleeding. Downward revisions on growth are likely to impact property sectors around the region, with slower growth yielding smaller returns on investments and easing prices," Hughes said.

Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, fell 5.8 percent to S$1.55 by midday, while office landlord Hongkong Land tumbled 3.8 percent to $4.31.

Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand dropped 3.7 percent to S$2.33, with over 10.9 million shares changing hands.

However, Stamford Land, which owns and operates luxury hotels, outperformed the broader market and rose as much as 12 percent after it said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to sell three properties for A$316 million, traders said.

By midday, Stamford Land shares were about 10 percent higher at S$0.505 with over 1.6 million changing hands. This was 3.5 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

"The company could potentially be looking at booking significant profits as they are selling the properties above their book values," said a local trader. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)