* Index up 0.2 percent at 0500 GMT

* Noble jumps on plan to list agriculture business

* Banks bounce, but seen shortlived

* Wilmar down as CPO price falls, support broken

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Singapore shares rose by midday on Wednesday following a 3.5 percent fall the previous session, but commodities firm Noble Group outperformed the market after announcing its plan to list its agriculture business.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.2 percent, or 4.06 points, at 2,535.08. Nearly 575 million shares worth S$664 million were traded.

Noble shares were 5.4 percent higher at S$1.27 on a volume of 43.2 million shares, making it the second-highest traded stock by volume.

Noble is seeking to list its agriculture business, which accounts for a third of its earnings and may have a value of more than $5 billion, on the Singapore Exchange. But the process will be subject to market conditions, the company said late Tuesday.

Shares of Singapore banks rebounded on Wednesday following a huge sell-off in the previous session on concerns that a Greek default could trigger a banking crisis, but traders and analysts said the bounce is likely to be short-lived.

At 0500 GMT, shares of DBS gained 2.5 percent, while United Overseas Banks and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were up 1.8 percent each.

"The big risk for Singapore banks is rising credit costs," said Kenneth Ng, head of research at CIMB in Singapore.

"We are in a very dangerous period. Negative sentiment will spread across the continent and we will see a cycle of lower employment, lower consumption and lower sales and that will probably trigger some defaults," he added.

One of the biggest underperforming counters on Wednesday was palm oil firm Wilmar International , which fell as much as 8.3 percent after the stock broke a key support level of S$5.00 and crude palm oil prices retreated.

At 0500 GMT, Wilmar shares were down 7 percent at S$4.50 on a volume of more than 14 million shares. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)