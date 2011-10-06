(Fixes typo on share price, last paragraph)

* Index up 2 percent at 0500 GMT

* Noble extends gains on agri-business listing plan

* Rig builders up on rising oil price

* Wilmar bounces after sell-off

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore shares rallied on Thursday after Wall Street posted gains on better-than-expected economic data from the world's largest economy and hopes that European officials could take more steps to prop up the continent's banking sector.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 2 percent, or 51.16 points, at 2,579.87. Around 721 shares worth S$745 million were traded, compared with nearly 575 million shares worth S$664 million by the same time on Wednesday.

U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in September, beating economists' expectations and reducing fears that the labor market is rapidly deteriorating, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

However, analysts and traders are still not convinced that the worst is over.

"We are still not very convinced that the market is out of the woods, so we would continue to see volatility," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research. "Until we see more concrete measures being taken in Europe and the U.S, we are still staring at a global recession."

Around 0500 GMT, banking stocks DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained more than 2 percent each, while United Overseas Bank added 1.7 percent.

Shares of Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group jumped as much as 6.7 percent, extending gains from the previous session, on its plan to list its agriculture business on the Singapore Exchange.

At 0500 GMT, Noble shares were up 5.9 percent at S$1.35 on volume of 66.7 million shares, 1.4 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Shares of Singapore rig builders also increased on rising oil prices. At 0500 GMT, shares of rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine advanced 3.8 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.

Another gainer was palm oil firm Wilmar International , whose stock bounced following a heavy sell-off in the previous sessions.

At 0500 GMT, Wilmar shares added 3.2 percent at S$4.59 on a volume of more than 8 million shares, 1.2 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jason Szep)