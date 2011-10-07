* Index up 2 percent at 0500 GMT

* Rig builders jump on higher oil price

* STX OSV surges on new contract

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Singapore shares rose by midday on Friday for the second consecutive day as sentiment improved after European policymakers took steps to shore up struggling banks, and rig builders outperformed the market following a rise in oil price.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 2 percent, or 51.36 points, at 2,654.48. Around 893 million shares worth S$815 million were traded, compared with 721 million shares worth S$745 million by the same time on Thursday.

"The optimism is largely due to the possibility of help being extended towards the European banks," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"This may potentially avoid bank runs and the situation where banks are unwilling to lend money to each other," he said, adding that a recent fall in regional indexes may have led to bargain hunting over the last few days.

The market is seen as closely watching a key U.S. jobs report for September due later in the day for signals about the health of the world's largest economy.

Non-farm employment likely rose by 60,000 as striking Verizon Communications workers return to payrolls, according to a Reuters survey, after being flat in August.

Shares of rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine surged following a rise in oil price and as traders said the stocks, which had been battered by concerns about an order slowdown in the sector, were looking cheap.

At 0500 GMT, Keppel and Sembcorp were up 6 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Keppel announced on Friday that offshore drilling service provider Ensco plc had exercised one of its two options for a jackup rig worth $245 million.

Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV had also secured a contract to design and construct a platform supply vessel for Troms Offshore Supply AS, a Norwegian shipping company.

STX OSV did not disclose the value of the contract, but DMG & Partners Securities said in a report that it is estimated to be worth 300 million Norwegian krones ($51.2 million).

At 0500 GMT, the stock was 11.7 percent higher at S$1.00 on a volume of 27.7 million shares, twice the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

"The recent contract announcements have been quite positive for the overall sector, but it's still quite early days and if the credit condition gets any worse, we might be seeing a drying up of orders," said Rohan Suppiah, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities.

"But ultimately, if you look at it in the longer term, everybody still expects the fundamentals to remain solid and demand for offshore assets will still be there," he added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kavita Chandran)