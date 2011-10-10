* Index up 0.58 percent, seen in 2,640-2,680 band in
afternoon
* Heng Long jumps after LVMH takes control of firm
* China Aviation Oil rises on investment in Korean firm
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Singapore shares rose slightly
at midday on Monday, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data and a pledge by France and Germany to unveil new measures
to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month.
Commodity firms such as Wilmar International Ltd
outperformed the market as investors' appetite for riskier stock
improves. Oil and gas companies such as STX OSV Holdings
also outperformed as oil prices recovered.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.58 percent, or 15.23 points, at 2,655.53. Around 553 million
shares worth S$468.8 million were traded, compared with 893
million shares worth S$815 million that changed hands by the
same time on Friday.
"The market rose slightly on progress on the plan to
recapitalize Europe's banks as well as better than expected US
job data," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.
He added that the STI is likely to trade range bound within
2,640-2,680 band in the afternoon, and the index may see some
profit-taking in the middle of the week as it approaches its
short-term resistance level.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday evening that their
goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes,
agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for
accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
"Many investors are still standing at the sidelines as the
recapitalisation move may put some Europe nations' sovereign
debt at an uncomfortable level, leading to lower credit
ratings," Ng said.
Palm oil firm Wilmar was up 2.5 percent at S$4.88 by midday,
while offshore vessel builder STX OSV was 5.1 percent higher at
S$1.035.
Heng Long International Ltd , which supplies
crocodile leather, jumped 7.1 percent to a two-month high of
S$0.60 after luxury group LVMH said it would acquire
control of the firm.
At midday, 21.6 million shares had been traded versus
average daily volume of 0.13 million over the past five days.
LVMH will pay S$0.60 for each Heng Long share, valuing the
deal at 92 million euros ($123 million), the companies said.
The tannery will be 51 percent-owned by LVMH and 49
percent-owned by the Koh family who runs the business.
Shares of Singapore-listed jet fuel trader China Aviation
Oil (Singapore) Corp rose as much as 4.9 percent to a
one-month high after it said it will invest $32 million in
Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co. (OKYC).
"This investment strengthens China Aviation's ability to
ensure jet fuel supply to its China customers," Kim Eng
Securities said in a report.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok. Editing by Jason Szep)