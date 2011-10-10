* Index up 0.58 percent, seen in 2,640-2,680 band in afternoon

* Heng Long jumps after LVMH takes control of firm

* China Aviation Oil rises on investment in Korean firm

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Singapore shares rose slightly at midday on Monday, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and a pledge by France and Germany to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month.

Commodity firms such as Wilmar International Ltd outperformed the market as investors' appetite for riskier stock improves. Oil and gas companies such as STX OSV Holdings also outperformed as oil prices recovered.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.58 percent, or 15.23 points, at 2,655.53. Around 553 million shares worth S$468.8 million were traded, compared with 893 million shares worth S$815 million that changed hands by the same time on Friday.

"The market rose slightly on progress on the plan to recapitalize Europe's banks as well as better than expected US job data," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

He added that the STI is likely to trade range bound within 2,640-2,680 band in the afternoon, and the index may see some profit-taking in the middle of the week as it approaches its short-term resistance level.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday evening that their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

"Many investors are still standing at the sidelines as the recapitalisation move may put some Europe nations' sovereign debt at an uncomfortable level, leading to lower credit ratings," Ng said.

Palm oil firm Wilmar was up 2.5 percent at S$4.88 by midday, while offshore vessel builder STX OSV was 5.1 percent higher at S$1.035.

Heng Long International Ltd , which supplies crocodile leather, jumped 7.1 percent to a two-month high of S$0.60 after luxury group LVMH said it would acquire control of the firm.

At midday, 21.6 million shares had been traded versus average daily volume of 0.13 million over the past five days.

LVMH will pay S$0.60 for each Heng Long share, valuing the deal at 92 million euros ($123 million), the companies said.

The tannery will be 51 percent-owned by LVMH and 49 percent-owned by the Koh family who runs the business.

Shares of Singapore-listed jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp rose as much as 4.9 percent to a one-month high after it said it will invest $32 million in Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co. (OKYC).

"This investment strengthens China Aviation's ability to ensure jet fuel supply to its China customers," Kim Eng Securities said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok. Editing by Jason Szep)