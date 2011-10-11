* Index up 2.3 percent, gains capped at 2,750 in afternoon
* Banks outperform after China moves to buy local bank
shares
* Rigbuilders rise on hopes of orders from Brazil's
Petrobras
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Singapore shares surged 2.3
percent by midday on Tuesday in its fourth straight session of
gains, on optimism Europe's leaders would agree on a plan to
recapitalise its banks and after China bought shares of its
local banks to support stock prices.
Singapore banks such as DBS Group Holdings
outperformed the broader market, as China's latest move eased
fears of a hard landing and was seen as an indication its
government would support its banking system.
Oil rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine
Ltd were amongst the biggest gainers on the benchmark
Straits Times Index (STI) , on hopes they will secure
new orders from Petrobras , the Brazilian state-run
oil company, traders said.
At 0500 GMT, the STI was up 2.3 percent, or 59.95 points, at
2,728.25. Around 790.2 million shares worth S$763.3 million were
traded, compared with 553 million shares worth S$468.8 million
that changed hands by the same time on Monday.
Local traders said they expect the STI's gains to be capped
at 2,750 for the rest of the session.
"China's move provided some level of confidence to investors
in China, especially with their banks. That adds a little
optimism to the market," said Roger Tan, head of research at
SIAS Research.
Shares in China's big four banks leapt after the country's
sovereign wealth fund bought their shares in the secondary
market on Monday, in Beijing's first move to support stock
prices since the 2008 financial crisis.
"There's no real change in fundamentals of the worldwide
economy, especially in the EU and the U.S., but markets have
been looking for hope and as long as there's light somewhere in
the tunnel, investors will run towards that even though it may
not be the end of the tunnel."
Tan said he expects the STI to see some profit taking over
the next few days as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of
the announcement of Singapore's third quarter GDP data and
monetary policy on Friday.
DBS shares rose 4.7 percent to S$12.30, while UOB Ltd
was up 3.2 percent at S$17.43.
Shares of Keppel jumped 4.4 percent to S$8.37, while smaller
rival Sembcorp Marine saw its stock price surge 4.3 percent to
S$3.66.
Sky China Petroleum Services Ltd fell for a second
straight session, tumbling as much as 32 percent to an all-time
low after it said its auditors Ernst & Young LLP had resigned.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok. Editing by Jason Szep)