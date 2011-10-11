* Index up 2.3 percent, gains capped at 2,750 in afternoon

* Banks outperform after China moves to buy local bank shares

* Rigbuilders rise on hopes of orders from Brazil's Petrobras

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Singapore shares surged 2.3 percent by midday on Tuesday in its fourth straight session of gains, on optimism Europe's leaders would agree on a plan to recapitalise its banks and after China bought shares of its local banks to support stock prices.

Singapore banks such as DBS Group Holdings outperformed the broader market, as China's latest move eased fears of a hard landing and was seen as an indication its government would support its banking system.

Oil rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine Ltd were amongst the biggest gainers on the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) , on hopes they will secure new orders from Petrobras , the Brazilian state-run oil company, traders said.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was up 2.3 percent, or 59.95 points, at 2,728.25. Around 790.2 million shares worth S$763.3 million were traded, compared with 553 million shares worth S$468.8 million that changed hands by the same time on Monday.

Local traders said they expect the STI's gains to be capped at 2,750 for the rest of the session.

"China's move provided some level of confidence to investors in China, especially with their banks. That adds a little optimism to the market," said Roger Tan, head of research at SIAS Research.

Shares in China's big four banks leapt after the country's sovereign wealth fund bought their shares in the secondary market on Monday, in Beijing's first move to support stock prices since the 2008 financial crisis.

"There's no real change in fundamentals of the worldwide economy, especially in the EU and the U.S., but markets have been looking for hope and as long as there's light somewhere in the tunnel, investors will run towards that even though it may not be the end of the tunnel."

Tan said he expects the STI to see some profit taking over the next few days as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of Singapore's third quarter GDP data and monetary policy on Friday.

DBS shares rose 4.7 percent to S$12.30, while UOB Ltd was up 3.2 percent at S$17.43.

Shares of Keppel jumped 4.4 percent to S$8.37, while smaller rival Sembcorp Marine saw its stock price surge 4.3 percent to S$3.66.

Sky China Petroleum Services Ltd fell for a second straight session, tumbling as much as 32 percent to an all-time low after it said its auditors Ernst & Young LLP had resigned. (Reporting by Charmian Kok. Editing by Jason Szep)