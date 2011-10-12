* Index up 0.28 pct, seen in 2,680-2,720 band in afternoon

* Wanxiang surges on privatisation offer by main shareholder

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Singapore shares recovered its earlier losses and were slightly higher by midday on Wednesday, tracking gains in Hong Kong and China stocks on hopes Slovakia will pass a key vote later this week to expand the euro zone's rescue fund.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.28 percent, or 7.59 points, at 2,700.64. Around 534.2 million shares worth S$489.8 million were traded, lower than the 790.2 million shares worth S$763.3 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in a narrow 2,680-2,720 band for the rest of the session.

"Markets didn't react too badly to the news from Slovakia, and investors seem to believe it will get passed later this week. But we may see some nervous trading prior to the second vote and if that stumbles again, we could see a more negative reaction," said John Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets.

Slovakia's parliament brought down the government on Tuesday by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, but the outgoing government said it hoped to pass the measure by the end of the week with opposition support.

"The markets are taking a break and consolidating its recent gains, and waiting for fresh impetus on news out of the euro zone or on U.S. corporate earnings," Hughes said. He expects the STI to trade in a tight range for the rest of the week.

Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd rose as much as 4 percent after the company won two orders worth a total of $102 million for offshore construction projects involving pipeline and subsea installation works in Southeast Asia.

Chinese firm Wanxiang International Ltd , which makes synthetic and natural flavours and fragrances, soared 44 percent to S$0.20 after its majority shareholder made a bid to take the firm private.

Wanxiang said on Tuesday its majority owner offered to buy the remaining shares it does not own at S$0.20 each.

Shares of China XLX Fertiliser Ltd rose 5.7 percent to S$0.28 after DBS Vickers upgraded the stock to buy from fully valued, and raised its target price to S$0.40 from S$0.34.

DBS Vickers said it expects China XLX's third quarter net profit to surprise on the upside and record a 200 percent year-on-year growth for the period, on the back of higher margins. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)