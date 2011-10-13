* Index up 0.4 percent, seen in 2,730-2,780 in afternoon

* Chinese property firms surge tracking China peers

* Midas jumps on easing concerns over railway financing

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Singapore shares edged higher by midday on Thursday, as investors took slight comfort in Europe's progress in dealing with its sovereign debt crisis and a rebound in local property stocks.

Developers Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which have own Chinese properties, outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) , boosted by a rally in their China peers listed in Hong Kong.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was up 0.40 percent, or 11.04 points, at 2,748.79. Around 869.8 million shares worth S$795 million were traded, compared with 534.2 million shares worth S$489.8 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to trade in 2,730-2,780 for the rest of the session.

Positive news out of the euro zone served as a catalyst for investors to buy shares at lower levels, said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research, but he added that they are unlikely to hold their positions for the long-term.

"Wall Street put in a decent performance last night. We're seeing some light at the end of the tunnel for the euro crisis but light volumes around the region could mean markets are not entirely convinced," said Wong.

Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a crisis that had threatened the currency's main safety net. Slovakia is the only country in the 17-nation bloc left to approve the revamp of the fund.

The European Union is also expected to announce a bank recapitalization plan designed to cushion the impact any default by Greece could have on the region's banks.

Singapore-listed Chinese property companies such as Ying Li International Ltd surged, tracking the rally among peers in China after they reported strong increase in contracted sales.

By midday, Ying Li shares jumped 12.8 percent to S$0.265 with over 9.4 million shares changing hands.

Perennial China Retail Trust , which owns shopping malls, rose 13.6 percent to S$0.46, while CapitaMalls Asia rose 2.4 percent.

"Chinese property counters listed in Singapore have been massively oversold, so the rebound in their Chinese counterparts is helping to spark a similar rally here," said a local trader.

Midas Holdings Ltd , which makes aluminium components for trains, rose 7.1 percent to S$0.375, as concerns over the financing of China's railway investments ease.

China's Ministry of Railways auctioned 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of seven-year bond on Wednesday at a yield of 5.59 percent, traders said.

"The bond auction is a positive catalyst as it solves the near-term needs for financing for the rail projects, and allows the ministry to tender out contracts to the rail companies," said Tan Han Meng, an analyst at DMG & Partners. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)