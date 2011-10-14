* Index down 0.16 pct, support at 2,700 eyed in afternoon

* Mewah International jumps on bargain hunting

* Yanlord rises on improving China property outlook

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Singapore shares slipped by mid-day on Friday, in line with other Asian bourses as weak trade data from China pointed to further signs of an economic growth slowdown in the region.

Lingering concerns about Europe's sovereign problems after the latest credit rating downgrade of Spain by Standard & Poor's also led to some profit-taking, traders said.

"We had quite a strong rally since October 5. There's no outcome to the crisis in Europe yet and uncertainty still persists, so we'll see some profit taking," said Kevin Scully, managing director at NRA Capital.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.16 percent, or 4.26 points, at 2,729.71 points. Around 664.3 million shares worth S$583.5 million were traded, compared with 869.8 million shares worth S$795 million that changed hands by the same time on Thursday.

Scully expects the STI to fall further and test 2,500 before the end of the year, citing greater downside risks from Europe and the U.S.

Local traders said they see the STI finding support at 2,700 this afternoon.

China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September as both imports and exports were lower than expected, pointing to cooling domestic and global economic demand.

"China has to slow down, there's insufficient domestic demand to offset the fall in trade," Scully said, adding that he doesn't think China and India can offset a slowdown in the U.S. and Europe. "It (China) is also grappling with hyper inflation and using interest rates to try and control this, which has an impact on consumption."

Disappointing quarterly results from American companies, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co's , the second-largest U.S. bank, and Alcoa sent their shares down and dampened investor confidence further.

Firm outlook for palm oil, on the other hand, helped companies such as Mewah International Inc and shares surged as much as 11.5 percent on bargain hunting after a steep drop over the last two months.

At mid-day, shares of Mewah were 10.3 percent higher at S$0.43 with over 19.8 million shares changing hands. This was 4.3 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

"Mewah has been a laggard relative to the rest of the market and on the technical front, it has fallen to levels attractive for bargain hunters to come in again," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.

Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd jumped 10 percent, buoyed by a brighter outlook from peers such as Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd .

Beijing's tight credit policy to slow the country's rampant property market was overshadowed by strong increases in contracted sales by companies in the first three quarters.

Yanlord shares were traded at S$1.075 at 0448 GMT with over 12.5 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kavita Chandran)