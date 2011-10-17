* Index up 0.9 percent at 0500 GMT

* Rig builders extend gains on order hopes

* CapitaMalls Asia rises ahead of HK listing

* Yangzijiang up after statement on lending

* SGX to release Q1 result after market closes

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore shares posted their second consecutive gains on Monday after finance ministers of the world's largest economies heaped pressure on the euro zone leaders to tackle the continent's debt woes, boosting hopes for a resolution.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.9 percent, or 25.91 points, at 2,770.08. Nearly 817 million shares worth S$575 million were traded, compared with around 664.3 million shares worth S$583.5 million by the same time on Friday.

"Between now and early November, there will be a lot of hope being built into the market. A lot of people feel that in the next couple of weeks, we should see more details on the euro zone debt restructuring," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.

"We are coming back from an oversold position to a more normalised level, but if there is no clear plan to restructure, you could see the market coming off sharply again," he said, adding that he sees 2,900 points as the fair value for the STI.

The finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies had urged euro zone leaders to get on top of the debt crisis at the European Union summit on Oct. 23, largely seen as a make-or-break event.

However, underscoring the uncertain outlook of the global economy, data released on Monday shows that Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by a larger-than-expected seasonally adjusted 9.3 percent in September from August as electronics continued to decline.

On Monday, shares of Singapore rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine climbed after analysts said they could secure more orders after oil prices rose. The stocks have been recovering from a sell-off on concerns about a potential order slowdown amid the weakening economy.

At 0500 GMT, Keppel and Sembcorp were up 3.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

Shares of Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia also rose as much as 3.1 percent one day before the trading of its shares in Hong Kong begins.

At 0500 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were up 1.6 percent at S$1.29 on volume of 8.3 million shares, around 1.6 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

Another outperformer was Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang , whose stock gained as much as 3.2 percent after the company responded to investor concerns about its exposure to informal lending and corporate failures in China.

At 0500 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were up 1.6 percent at S$0.965.

Shares of Singapore Exchange , Asia's second-largest listed bourse, were up around 0.5 percent ahead of the release of the company's first quarter results after the market closes.

The company is expected to report net profit of S$81 million ($64 million) for the July-September period, compared with S$74.2 million a year earlier, based on an average forecast from five analysts surveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)