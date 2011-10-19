* Index up 0.15 percent, seen in 2,700-2,750 band in afternoon

* Sembcorp Marine gets lift after LNG contract win

* China Animal Healthcare up on potential delisting plan

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Singapore shares were slightly higher by midday on Wednesday, led by rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd after a contract win, while broader sentiment improved on a report that Europe may boost its rescue fund.

However, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) , retraced some of its earlier gains as investor confidence was weighed by Moody's downgrade of Spain's sovereign credit rating.

At 0500 GMT, the STI was up 0.15 percent, or 4.14 points, at 2,728.83. Around 643.4 million shares worth S$453.8 million were traded, compared with 658.5 million shares worth S$523 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in a narrow 2,700-2,750 band for the rest of the session.

"We're seeing across Asian markets, a little more skepticism rather than optimism with regards to headlines. There's less faith in European headlines as people are wary of diving in with both feet," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost the firepower of a euro zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros. However, this was later denied by a senior euro zone source, who told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

Moody's, one of the big three ratings agencies, on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stresses.

Oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine rose as much as 4.2 percent, lifted by news its subsidiary had won a $100 million contract in Australia.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine were 2.9 percent higher at S$3.93 with 5.9 million shares changing hands.

Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary had won a contract worth around $100 million for module assembly work on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility on Curtis Island, Australia, it said on Tuesday.

"The contract win is positive...The project is Sembcorp Marine's first major exposure to the onshore LNG projects in Australia and we think this may lead to more LNG related jobs," DMG & Partners said in a report.

China Animal Healthcare , which makes vaccines for livestock, jumped 5.8 percent to S$0.275 after it said it was exploring a potential delisting in Singapore.

The company, in which U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has a small stake, said it would remain listed in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)