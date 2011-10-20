* Index down 0.8 percent at 0500 GMT

* NOL sinks as poor sector outlook seen

* C. Suisse expects weaker Q3 results for S'pore banks

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Singapore shares fell by midday on Thursday after French President Nicolas Sarkozy said plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.8 percent, or 20.69 points, at 2,699.52. Around 455 million shares worth S$365 million were traded, compared with 643.4 million shares worth S$453.8 million on Wednesday.

"We think that the euro zone crisis is not going to be resolved that quickly," said Tey Tze Ming, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

"Things are likely to get worse in the euro zone before it gets better," he added.

French President Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been in talks in a bid to break the deadlock ahead of a European leaders' summit on Sunday.

Shares of Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines fell as much as 3.6 percent as analysts highlighted weak demand and depressed freight rates. At 0500 GMT, NOL shares were down 3.1 percent at S$1.09.

OCBC Investment Research said that this year, customers were holding back on shipments due to uncertain economic conditions.

For the whole of 2011, container shipping capacity is expected to outpace demand growth by 2 percentage points, thus depressing freight rates, it said.

DBS , Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank are due to report their third quarter results in early November.

Credit Suisse said in a report that overall, it expects the Singapore banks' profits to fall 15 percent quarter-on-quarter and 17 percent year-on-year, mainly driven by weaker capital market-related income and continued margin pressure.

At 0500 GMT, shares of DBS were down 1.8 percent, UOB retreated 0.7 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)