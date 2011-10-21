* Index up 0.6 percent at 0500 GMT

* Keppel Corp up on better-than-expected Q3 earnings

* STX OSV plunges on market talk of stake sale

* CapitaLand to release Q3 result after market close

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Singapore shares rose by midday on Friday ahead of a weekend meeting of European leaders to discuss the region's debt woes, and Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, outperformed the market after posting better-than-expected earnings.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.6 percent, or 16.40 points, at 2,710.41. Some 494.5 million shares worth S$408.8 million were traded, compared with around 455 million shares worth S$365 million by the same time on Thursday.

France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis at the summit on Sunday, but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

"There is concern over the unity and rate of decision making in the EU and the developments are keeping the market on the look-out for any new progress," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore.

"But STI is outperforming the region slightly on the back of positive outlook on corporate results," he said, noting that Keppel Corp had posted a stronger-than-expected performance.

Keppel Corp stock rose as much as 1.7 percent after the company reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. At 0500 GMT, Keppel shares were up 1.1 percent, the top traded stock by value so far.

After the market closes, Singapore's CapitaLand , Southeast Asia's largest property developer, is expected to release its third-quarter result. At 0500 GMT, the stock was 2.1 percent higher.

However, shares of Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV plunged as much as 9.3 percent on market talk that the STX business group may sell some stake to raise funds.

At 0500 GMT, STX OSV stock lost 7.1 percent, while Seoul-listed STX Corp and STX Pan Ocean were down 6.9 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.

"People are wondering if they need more money to pay their debt," said a Singapore analyst, who declined to be identified. "It's not just STX OSV because its sister company STX Pan Ocean is also down, so it could be a group issue."

An STX OSV spokesperson said the company does not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)