* Index up 2 percent at 0500 GMT

* Rig builders, commodities stocks post gains

* Banks gain ahead of Q3 earnings next week

* STX OSV rises after Friday's sell-off

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore shares rose to a week-high by midday on Monday, led by rig builders and commodities stocks, after European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 2 percent, or 54.34 points, at 2,766.75. Around 686 million shares worth S$565 million were traded, compared with 494.5 million shares worth S$408.8 million on Friday.

Shares of rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine added 3.1 percent and 3.9 percent respectively, while commodities firms Noble Group and Olam International advanced 3.2 percent and 3.4 percent.

Singapore banking stocks also posted gains. DBS was 2.4 percent higher, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank increased 3.1 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

"The U.S. market closed up on Friday, so that's a positive lead to the Singapore market," said Derek Ovington, an analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

"If the broader equity market is getting less risk averse as a result of a potential resolution in Europe, then it will be positive for all three banks," he added.

DBS and UOB are expected to report their third-quarter results on Nov 2, followed by OCBC the next day.

HSBC said it sees few positive catalysts as credit growth slows, net interest margins compress and non-interest income moderates, but this is hardly a surprise to the market as these issues have been well-flagged for months.

"Right now we are coming off a pretty strong pace of growth for the broader economy and credit growth, so the momentum is pretty good heading to the third-quarter results," CLSA's Ovington said.

"But the big risk to earnings potentially next year will be in terms of rising credit charges as credit stress manifests itself and the economy slows down," he noted.

Shares of Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV rose as much as 5.9 percent after a heavy sell-off on Friday on market talk that the STX business group may sell some stake to repay debt.

At 0500 GMT, STX OSV shares were up 4.9 percent at S$1.07. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)