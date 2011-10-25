* Index down 0.07 percent, seen in 2,745-2,760 band

* ComfortDelGro up on hopes of growing ridership in Singapore

* Sound Global rises after contract win

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Singapore shares reversed early gains by midday, as investors took profits ahead of a public holiday and European policy makers made some progress to resolve the euro zone debt crisis but final decisions were deferred.

Shares in taxi and bus operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) , and jumped as much as 3.7 percent to a two-month high, on expectations its earnings would get a boost from growing ridership of public transport in the city-state.

By 0500 GMT, the STI was down 0.07 percent, or 2.0 points, at 2,758.9. Around 578.6 million shares worth S$429.4 million were traded, compared with 686 million shares worth S$565 million that changed hands by the same time on Monday.

Traders expect the STI to trade in a band of 2,745-2,760 for the rest of the session. Singapore markets are closed on Wednesday for the Deepavali holiday.

"We were up the past few days. Markets are also running out of steam with all the issues being unresolved in Europe," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst with OCBC Investment Research.

"There was a fair bit of optimism in the start but the devil's in the details and it looks like it's going to be a long drawn problem."

European leaders almost reached a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization, and France and Germany were close to agreeing on agreement on how to use the euro zone bailout fund to stave off contagion in the bond market. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit scheduled for Wednesday.

Wong said investors were likely to stay cautious and wait for more cues from the earnings of Singapore banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp next week.

Shares of ComfortDelGro were 2.6 percent higher at S$1.385.

ComfortDelGro is expected to benefit from the Singapore government's push to encourage more people to use public transport and cut the supply of certificates of entitlements(COE), which would make car ownership expensive.

"We see better penetration for public transport in Singapore and expect ComfortDelGro to benefit from ridership growth and lower fuel cost pressures," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.

The company's relatively stable earnings growth and attractive yield of about 4 percent is also a draw for investors, analysts said.

Chinese wastewater-treatment firm Sound Global Ltd jumped as much as 6.3 percent on Tuesday after it said it won a contract in China worth about 480 million yuan. By midday, shares of Sound Global were 3.1 percent higher at S$0.495.

Sound Global said on Monday it had won a bid to build and operate wastewater-treatment plants and wastewater pipe networks in Jiangyan City, China. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)