* Index up 1.8 percent, may test 2,850-2,900 in near term

* Property firms with China assets such as Hongkong Land outperform

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Singapore shares marched 1.8 percent higher by midday on Thursday, after news euro zone leaders struck a deal to lower Greece's debt burden and boost its rescue fund lifted investor confidence.

Property firms with exposure to China, such as Hongkong Land Ltd and Global Logistic Properties Ltd , led gains on the benchmark index, on hopes that Beijing may loosen policy after Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to maintain appropriate credit growth.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.8 percent, or 49.51 points, at 2,819.45. Around 1.04 billion shares worth S$976.1 million were traded, more than double the 578.6 million shares worth S$429.4 million that changed hands by the same time on Tuesday.

"The market is quite optimistic about the outcome. They're coming to an agreement on the Greek bond issue and this is providing upside to the markets as it means there's no disorderly default," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

With some clarity on Europe's debt woes, Ng said he expects the STI to see further gains and test 2,850-2,900 levels in the near term and markets are likely to see a rally into the year-end.

However, he remains less optimistic about the medium term.

"It'll still be a time bomb rolling down the road. The limitation is how Greece is going to solve their deficit issues. We've yet to see a real solution to the issue itself. All the steps are very short term."

At midday, Hongkong Land shares were 9.4 percent higher at $5.25, while Global Logistic Properties had jumped 6.9 percent to S$1.705.

Many market watchers now expect China's government to begin easing its tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter on slowing economic growth in the world's second-largest economy and hope that inflation has peaked.

Commodity firms Noble Group surged 5.4 percent and Olam International gained 4.6 percent, boosted by higher oil prices and as progress in Europe lifted sentiment about the global economic growth.

Rubber firm GMG Global Ltd opened 4.3 percent lower after it said it plans to raise S$349.4 million ($273.7 million) through a sharply discounted rights issue.

GMG Global was down 2.1 percent at S$0.23 at 0508 GMT with over 15.9 million shares changing hands. This was 1.25 times its average daily volume in the last five sessions. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)