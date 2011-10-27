* Index up 1.8 percent, may test 2,850-2,900 in near term
* Property firms with China assets such as Hongkong Land
outperform
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Singapore shares marched 1.8
percent higher by midday on Thursday, after news euro zone
leaders struck a deal to lower Greece's debt burden and boost
its rescue fund lifted investor confidence.
Property firms with exposure to China, such as Hongkong Land
Ltd and Global Logistic Properties Ltd , led
gains on the benchmark index, on hopes that Beijing may loosen
policy after Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to maintain appropriate
credit growth.
At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
1.8 percent, or 49.51 points, at 2,819.45. Around 1.04 billion
shares worth S$976.1 million were traded, more than double the
578.6 million shares worth S$429.4 million that changed hands by
the same time on Tuesday.
"The market is quite optimistic about the outcome. They're
coming to an agreement on the Greek bond issue and this is
providing upside to the markets as it means there's no
disorderly default," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS
Research.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
With some clarity on Europe's debt woes, Ng said he expects
the STI to see further gains and test 2,850-2,900 levels in the
near term and markets are likely to see a rally into the
year-end.
However, he remains less optimistic about the medium term.
"It'll still be a time bomb rolling down the road. The
limitation is how Greece is going to solve their deficit issues.
We've yet to see a real solution to the issue itself. All the
steps are very short term."
At midday, Hongkong Land shares were 9.4 percent higher at
$5.25, while Global Logistic Properties had jumped 6.9 percent
to S$1.705.
Many market watchers now expect China's government to begin
easing its tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter on
slowing economic growth in the world's second-largest economy
and hope that inflation has peaked.
Commodity firms Noble Group surged 5.4 percent and
Olam International gained 4.6 percent, boosted by
higher oil prices and as progress in Europe lifted sentiment
about the global economic growth.
Rubber firm GMG Global Ltd opened 4.3 percent
lower after it said it plans to raise S$349.4 million ($273.7
million) through a sharply discounted rights issue.
GMG Global was down 2.1 percent at S$0.23 at 0508 GMT with
over 15.9 million shares changing hands. This was 1.25 times its
average daily volume in the last five sessions.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)