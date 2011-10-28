* Index up 1.35 percent at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Singapore shares rose by midday on Friday to the highest intra-day level since September 1 on improved risk appetite after Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal to contain the currency bloc's two-year-old debt crisis.

The deal foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1.35 percent, or 38.57 points, at 2,886.14. Some 1.23 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were traded, compared with 1.04 billion shares worth S$976.1 million on Thursday.

"There is a lot of buying on hope right now, so the markets are strong," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.

"But we still have to contend with weaker growth going forward, because all this debt restructuring will have to come with a lot of fiscal discipline in Europe and this will definitely mean a cutback on spending or consumption."

One of the biggest stock outperformers on Friday was casino operator Genting Singapore , whose shares surged as much as 5 percent after the strong third-quarter performance of rival Marina Bay Sands boosted sentiment about the overall gaming market in the city-state.

Citi had revised upwards its estimate of the Singapore gaming market size to $6.1 billion from $5.9 billion. "Singapore is on track to generate as much GGR (gross gaming revenue) as Las Vegas," it said in a report.

At 0500 GMT, Genting Singapore shares advanced 4.4 percent at S$1.775 with 111 million shares changing hands, making it the top traded stock in terms of both value and volume so far.

Other gainers were rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine , up 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, at 0500 GMT.

DMG & Partners Securities said in a report that recent new charters have signalled a return of interest in semisubmersible rigs. It added that oil prices continue to stay at a healthy level that encourages drilling and reinvestment.

Shares of Singapore's Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust rose as much as 4.5 percent after announcing that it had agreed to sell Chijmes, a dining and entertainment property in the city-state, for S$177 million ($141.9 million).

The sale price was 23 percent above the valuation of S$143.7 million as at Oct 15, the company said in a statement.

RBS said in a report that it expects Suntec REIT to book a divestment gain of S$39.5 million and reinvest the proceeds into refurbishment work at Suntec City Mall in Singapore.

At 0500 GMT, Suntec REIT shares were up 3.7 percent at S$1.27 on a volume of around 10 million shares, 1.1 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. ($1 = 1.248 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)