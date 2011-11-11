* Index up 0.1 percent at 0500 GMT

* Noble recovers after Thursday's plunge

* Genting falls after Q3 results show loss in mkt share

* GLP outperforms after Q2 earnings more than doubled

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Singapore shares edged higher by midday on Friday, with commodities firm Noble Group recovering after its stock plunged on Thursday and casino operator Genting Singapore falling following results that disappointed investors.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.1 percent, or 2.31 points, at 2,789.21. Some 797.6 million shares worth S$674.9 million were traded, compared with 941.3 million shares worth S$949.6 million at around the same time on Thursday.

The gain in Singapore followed the trend in Asian markets which rose on Friday after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction, but traders saw more swings in the market in the near term.

" We have seen volatility in the market for months and it's likely to continue," said Roger Tan, chief executive officer at SIAS Research in Singapore. "Whenever there is fear, investors will come out and whenever there is optimism they go back in again."

Shares of Singapore-listed Noble gained as much as 4.2 percent and at 0500 GMT was 1.3 percent higher at S$1.195.

After a sharp drop in the stock a day earlier, Noble's founder Richard Elman had moved to calm investors, buying shares in the company and saying that the departure of its CEO was not due to a quarterly loss.

Shares of Genting Singapore fell as much as 8.3 percent, making it the top traded counter by both value and volume so far. At 0500 GMT it was down 4.8 percent at S$1.605 with 16.8 million shares changing hands, twice the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

RBS said the market share of Genting's Singapore casino, Resorts World Sentosa, continued to erode quarter-on-quarter and now stood at 48 percent, behind rival Marina Bay Sands.

Citigroup downgraded Genting stock to sell from buy, citing a rise in bad debt and loss of VIP share.

Genting recorded a S$57 million bad debt provision in the third quarter, equating to 8.5 percent of its gaming revenue, higher than the average of 3 percent over the past six quarters, Citi said.

Shares of Singapore's Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , which owns warehouses in China and Japan, advanced after the company said its quarterly net profit more than doubled from a year earlier.

At 0500 GMT, GLP shares were up 3.8 percent at S$1.775.

GLP reported on Thursday net profit of $200.7 million for the three months ended September, up from $85.4 million a year ago, helped by the completion and stabilization of its projects in China, foreign exchange gains and higher fair value of investment properties. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)