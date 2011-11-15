* Index down 0.4 pct at 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Singapore shares fell by midday on Tuesday, with budget carrier Tiger Airways among the biggest losers after it warned of a significant net loss for the fiscal year ending March 2012.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) gave up 0.4 percent, or 12.15 points, at 2,817.99. Some 670.8 million shares worth S$343.2 million were traded, compared with 818.7 million shares worth S$580.1 million on Monday.

Singapore, along with most other Asian bourses, retreated after a rise in euro-zone bond yields showed lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt problems.

Shares of Tiger fell as much as 4.4 percent although they partly recovered by the middle of the session. At 0500 GMT the stock was down 2.2 percent at S$0.665.

"The key problem is that their Australia operations are going to be loss-making for some time," said Suvro Sarkar, an analyst at DBS Vickers.

"Unless they get the progressive permission from the regulator to increase the number of flights, they will continue to have idle aircraft," he added.

Tiger swung to a S$49.9 million ($38.7 million) net loss for its second quarter from a S$14.1 million net profit a year ago, mainly due to the suspension of its Australian services for six weeks due to safety concerns.

The problems in Australia were made worse by escalating fuel prices and foreign exchange loss, the company said in a statement.

Other Singapore shares that retreated included palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources and oil rig builder Keppel Corp.

Shares of Singapore commodities firm Olam bucked the weak market, rising as much as 1.6 percent after the company reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said cotton markets appeared to have stabilized after months of volatility.

At 0500 GMT, Olam was up 0.8 percent.

Analysts had been concerned that Olam would be caught up by defaults involving cotton players in the United States, which contributed to rival commodities firm Noble Group's first quarterly loss in 14 years.

Another outperformer was Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp, which reported a 12.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

At 0500 GMT, ComfortDelGro shares were 1.4 percent higher on a volume of more than 4.7 million shares, 1.5 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)