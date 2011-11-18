* Index 1.2 percent lower at 0500 GMT

* RBS downgrades Singapore banks to underweight

* ComfortDelGro stock outperforms, seen as defensive

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Singapore shares look set to fall for a fourth consecutive session on Friday as the intensifying funding difficulties in Europe sparked fears of a contagion into Asia, increasing risk-aversion among investors.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.2 percent, or 32.70 points, at 2,745.55. Some 713.7 million shares worth S$548.1 million were traded, compared with 711.4 million shares worth S$407.4 million at around the same time on Thursday.

"The market is still fearful of what is going on in Europe," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research in Singapore. "In the equities market, with this kind of unstable situation, people would want to reduce risky assets."

Singapore's central bank said on Friday that the city-state's banks, corporates and households had healthy balance sheets that would provide a cushion amid the global economic uncertainties.

But the Monetary Authority of Singapore also highlighted the rise in non-Singapore dollar loan-to-deposit ratio of local banks. The ratio rose to 124 percent in the third quarter from 99.7 percent a year ago.

At 0500 GMT, shares of DBS Group fell 2.7 percent, while United Overseas Bank gave up 1.4 percent. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp made the smallest loss among the lenders, down only 0.7 percent.

RBS downgraded Singapore banks to underweight from overweight, citing collapsing asset profitability. RBS said it expected the sector to post a 5.9 percent net profit decline in 2012, following flat earnings this year.

Going forward, four issues confronting the banks were net interest margin pressure, slowing volume growth, declining trading income and higher provision charges, RBS added.

Other large-cap decliners included rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine, as well as commodities firms Noble Group and Olam International.

In times of uncertainty, analysts said they preferred defensive counters that offer attractive dividends and stable cash flows. At 0500 GMT, shares of Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp were up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)