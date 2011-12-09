* Index down 1.15 percent, seen in 2,650-2,700 in afternoon

* Global Logistic Properties down on worsening outlook

* Property firms extend losses

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Singapore shares fell at midday on Friday, as property firms extended their losses after the government took new steps to cool the real estate market, and on fading optimism that European leaders will deliver a credible plan to solve its debt crisis.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.15 percent, or 31.31 points, at 2,697. Around 306 million shares worth S$421.6 million were traded, compared with 390 million shares worth S$488.7 million that changed hands by the same time on Thursday.

Local traders said they expect the STI to trade in 2,650-2,700 band for the rest of the session.

Investors' hopes were dashed after the European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi discouraged expectations that the central bank would massively increase its purchases of government bonds.

Germany also rejected some measures in draft conclusions from the summit, including giving the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) a banking license and issuing common euro-zone debt.

"The euro zone situation remains very volatile. This is likely to continue, and this is being reflected in the share prices and in market sentiment," said Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research.

"The property measures have not been very positive so all in all, it's really hurting sentiment. Obviously, we expected some measures to come, but the timing is not the best."

Singapore said on Wednesday buyers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will now have to pay an additional 10 percent stamp duty when they buy a home, on top of the existing 1-3 percent in stamp duties.

Property developer CapitaLand Ltd fell 2.5 percent to S$2.36 while Keppel Land Ltd lost 3.3 percent at S$2.34.

Shares of Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP), which owns warehouses in China and Japan, fell 3.4 percent to S$1.715, as the worsening outlook for the global economy could threaten to dampen global trade.

"The markets' hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis are fading, and a more bearish sentiment is prevailing, hence investors could be selling GLP first in anticipation of the slowing economy," said a local trader.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd tumbled 4.1 percent to S$4.17, as a cloudier outlook for its rig building business, due to lower oil prices, hurt its shares.

"As Sembcorp Industries has a more stable utilities business as well, its shares have remained more resilient than Sembcorp Marine's. But perhaps people are starting to take into account the fact that if its marine business doesn't do too well, it could hurt the overall group," said an analyst from a Singapore brokerage.

About 60 percent of Sembcorp Industries' valuation comes from its unit Sembcorp Marine Ltd, whose shares have come off 8 percent since November while the stock price of its parent has remained unchanged in the same period. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)