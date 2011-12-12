* Index up 0.8 percent at 0500 GMT

* SingTel gains; stock seen as defensive

* Yangzijiang rises on Qatar joint venture

* Market eyes FOMC meeting on Tuesday

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Singapore shares were higher at midday Monday, largely in line with regional markets, after euro zone leaders took a step towards deeper integration, but uncertainties remain about whether the move was enough to solve the region's long-running debt woes.

Around 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.8 percent, or 21.64 points, at 2,716.24. Some 309 million shares worth S$336 million were traded, compared with 306 million shares worth S$421.6 million on Friday.

"Positive sentiment helped lifted U.S-benchmarked indices and the European market on Friday after the EU summit's agreement," said Avis Wang, a premium client manager at IG Markets.

"The euro zone plan seems to satisfy investors for now, (but) there remains some ambiguity regarding the agreement."

The market will closely watch the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for any signals on the monetary policy.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) gained 2.9 percent as stocks that offer attractive yields and stable cash flows still appeal to investors who may not be convinced by the progress in Europe, traders said.

Another stand-out performer was Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, whose stock rose as much as 4.3 percent after the firm said it had entered a joint venture with Qatar Investment Corp to set up two companies.

Around 0500 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were 3.2 percent higher at S$0.955.

Singapore brokerage Kim Eng warned in a report that European banks, traditionally a major source for ship financing, are likely to take a more cautious approach to lending at least in the near term due to woes in the region's sovereign bond markets.

But Yangzijiang has been gradually diversifying its client portfolio from European-based customers and the company's strong balance sheet allows it to offer longer delivery schedules to existing buyers, thus helping avoid order cancellations, Kim Eng said. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)