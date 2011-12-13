* Index down 0.5 percent at 0500 GMT

* SMRT Corp rises; seen as beneficiary of taxi fare hike

* OCBC expects Singapore telcos to outperform STI

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Singapore shares fell at midday on Tuesday as investors were spooked by the prospect of sovereign ratings downgrades in the euro zone, but the city-state's biggest train-operator SMRT Corp outperformed the broader market.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.5 percent, or 13.39 points, at 2,688.33. Some 290 million shares worth S$380 million were traded, compared with 309 million shares worth S$336 million on Monday.

Some of the stocks that retreated were Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, commodities firm Olam International and shopping mall owner CapitaMalls Asia.

"We don't see any near-term solution in Europe, or at least one that will satisfy the market. The recent agreement that they made is very broad, there weren't any specifics," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

"The devil is in the details, how they are going to execute it," he added.

Shares of Singapore's biggest train-operator SMRT Corp bucked the weak market, as analysts see more commuters switching to trains and buses after the recent fare hike by Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro.

At 0500 GMT, SMRT stock was up 1.7 percent, while ComfortDelGro shares were 2.4 percent lower.

"If you hike the taxi fare, commuters may have to take the train. SMRT may not benefit directly from the taxi fare hike, but the shift in consumer demand (to trains) would benefit them," OCBC's Wong said.

Going forward, he noted that telecommunication firms are unlikely to be immune to any market sell-down, but they are still expected to outperform the STI, supported by their defensive earnings and attractive dividend yields.

At 0500 GMT, shares of StarHub rose 0.7 percent while Mobile One was flat.

Singapore Telecommunications stock was down 0.9 percent as traders booked profit after yesterday's 2.6 percent gain in the share price. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)