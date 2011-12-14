* Index down 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT

* S'pore GDP growth to slow to 3.0 pct in 2012-MAS survey

* REITs offer resilient earnings, safety play-DBS

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Singapore shares may fall for a second straight day on Wednesday after U.S. stocks retreated on disappointment that the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

On the domestic front, Singapore's economy is seen growing by 3.0 percent in 2012, slowing from an expected 5.2 percent this year as the global economy and financial services sector cool, according to a central bank's survey of private economists released on Wednesday.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.3 percent, or 7.76 points, at 2,677.98. Some 244.3 million shares worth S$290.9 million were traded, compared with 290 million shares worth S$380 million on Tuesday.

Some of the stocks that retreated were property as well as food and beverage conglomerate Fraser & Neave, Singapore Telecommunications and palm oil firm Wilmar International.

"There was slight disappointment in the market, but after two rounds of quantitative easing, it doesn't justify a third round at least for now, unless the situation in Europe really worsens," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday warned that turmoil in Europe presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, even though it noted a somewhat stronger labor market.

DBS Vickers said in a report that Singapore real estate investment trusts had posted resilient earnings year-to-date and are projected to continue delivering a compound annual growth rate of around 4 percent in distributable income over 2011-2013 fiscal years.

Sector yields also remain attractive at 7.3-7.5 percent, DBS said. In the retail REIT space, DBS favoured Capitamall Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust. For industrial REITS, the bank's picks were Mapletree Logistics Trust and Cache Logistics Trust. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)