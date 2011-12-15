* Index down 1.4 percent around 0500 GMT

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Singapore shares fell for the third day in a row on Thursday, with banking stocks some of the worst-hit, as investors shunned risk after Italy's borrowing costs rose and data showed that China's factory output shrunk in December.

Around 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.4 percent, or 37.67 points, at 2,634.72. Around 386 million shares worth S$458 million were traded, compared with 244.3 million shares worth S$290.9 million on Wednesday.

China's factory output shrank again in December after new orders fell, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed, entrenching expectations that manufacturers are struggling with waning global demand and tight domestic credit conditions.

Shares of Singapore's United Overseas Bank and DBS Group were down 2.7 percent and 2 percent respectively, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp stock was 1.4 percent lower.

Traders said there were concerns about higher counterparty risk for the Singapore lenders, after Fitch Ratings downgraded five major European banks.

Sentiment about the banking sector in Singapore had also been hit by fears that the city-state's latest measures to curb private home prices will hurt mortgage loans.

Commodity stocks were also under pressure on worries about falling demand amid a weakening global economy.

"Commodity prices, in particular oil and metals, were down sharply overnight, putting pressure on commodity plays," Singapore brokerage Kim Eng said in a report.

"The sharp plunge is attributed to growing fears of the Eurozone debt crisis, which will likely lead to a drop-off in global demand for energy and other commodities," Kim Eng said.

It added that commodities are priced in U.S. dollar, which has continued to gain against the falling euro, thus making holding commodities more expensive.

However, shares of Singapore's CNMC Goldmine Holdings outperformed the market after the company said it had narrowed its net quarterly from a year earlier, helped by the increase in gold production and higher gold prices.

Around 0500 GMT, CNMC shares were up more than 1 percent on a volume of about 3.7 million shares. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)