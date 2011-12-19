* Index down 1.51 percent, key support 2,600 eyed for rest of year

* SMRT shares down after string of train breakdowns

SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore shares extended losses on Monday, as the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il fuelled uncertainties in the market at a time when investor confidence was already battered by the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

Stocks of banks and commodity firms such as Noble Group in Singapore were amongst the worst hit, hurt by fears that a global economic slowdown would hurt their earnings.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 1.51 percent, or 40.58 points, at 2,618.64. Around 376.6 million shares worth S$388.2 million were traded, compared with 532.9 million shares worth S$244 million that changed hands by the same time on Friday.

"We're not immune to what's happening around us. Markets are pricing in higher political risk due to uncertainty in North Korea. We don't know a lot about his successor," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

He said he expects the STI to find support at 2,600 for the rest of the year.

"We are increasingly of the view that we won't get a Santa Claus rally. Even if we get a bounce, odds are that people will use it to close some of the positions they have," Wong added.

North Korean television announced on Monday the death of leader Kim Jong-il, which has long been feared by financial markets for the instability a leadership transition in the unpredictable North could bring to the wider region.

Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach".

"It will be tough to find a solution because there are so many countries with diverging needs and with so many different agendas. For them to come to an understanding will take a long time," Wong said.

Fitch revised the outlook on France's top-notch rating to negative, saying the downgrade was not imminent but could come in two years.

Shares of public transport provider SMRT Corp Ltd tumbled as much as 3.6 percent to its lowest level in more than two months, following three major breakdowns in its trains last week.

Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd dropped 2.2 percent to S$11.39, while United Overseas Bank Ltd lost 2.6 percent at S$15.11.

Commodity firm Noble Group Ltd retreated 2.6 percent to S$1.115, as risk-averse investors trimmed positions of cyclical stocks. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)