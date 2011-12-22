* Index down 0.33 percent, seen at 2,650 eyed

* Defensive stocks like ComfortDelGro, Starhub outperform the market

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Singapore shares retreated by midday on Thursday, on concerns over U.S. economic growth and on doubts about the financial support for euro zone economies.

Poor results reported by U.S. software giant Oracle Corp's also dampened investor sentiment. Its worse-than-expected earnings dragged the Nasdaq Composite lower on Wednesday and raised alarm bells about deteriorating busines conditions.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.33 percent, or 8.79 points, at 2,664.53. Around 195.1 million shares worth S$180 million were traded, compared with 309.8 million shares worth S$367.4 million that changed hands by the same time on Wednesday.

"There was profit taking after yesterday's rally. News from oracle was depressing," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

"Demand for technology seems to be weakening in the U.S., and this could affect us as a lot of Asian exports is to the technology sector," he added.

Ng said he expects the STI to find support at 2,650 for the rest of the week.

At the ECB's first ever three-year lending operation on Wednesday, 523 banks borrowed a record 489 billion euros ($638 billion), well above the 310 billion euro take-up forecast.

The tender eased concerns about an immediate credit crunch, but it does not directly lead to resolving the huge indebtedness of some euro zone countries, which has discouraged investors from lending to euro zone banks because of their large exposure to sovereign debt.

"The ECB news was mixed. It's good because they're pumping more money to the rest of Europe, but we don't know if it's actually helping Italian or Spanish bonds," Ng said.

Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Wednesday, snapping an eight-session down trend.

Defensive stocks and firms with high dividend yields such as Starhub Ltd outperformed the broader market, as investors favoured companies with more stable incomes that are better able to weather recessions.

Telecommunications firm Starhub shares were 0.7 percent higher at S$2.91, while taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd gained 1.1 percent at S$1.415. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)