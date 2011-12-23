* Index up 0.39 percent, seen in 2,670-2,700 band in afternoon

* Keppel rises on $809 mln Brazil contract win

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Singapore shares advanced slightly by midday on Friday, lifted by gains in rig-builder Keppel Corp and as stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States helped to boost investors' confidence.

Shares of Keppel, the world's largest oil rig builder, jumped as much as 2.7 percent after it said it has won a contract worth about $809 million from a Brazilian firm.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.39 percent, or 10.48 points, at 2,675.28. Around 222.1 million shares worth S$229.4 million were traded, compared with 195.1 million shares worth S$180 million that changed hands by the same time on Thursday.

Local traders said they expected the STI to trade in 2,670-2,700 band for the rest of the session.

"If you look at data points, such as jobless claims, GDP data, over last two months, it seems like the U.S. economy is improving. This is having some positive impact on the economy," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at DMG & Partners.

"However, macro economic issues, chief of which is Europe, still exists."

The U.S. reported a drop in weekly claims for jobless benefits to a 3-1/2-year low. Also helping equities, U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December, hitting its highest level in six months as Americans felt better about the economy's prospects.

At the midday, Keppel shares were 2.5 percent higher at S$9.48 with three million shares traded, making it the second most actively traded stock by value.

Commodity firm Noble Group Ltd rose as much as 2.9 percent, after it said it will make a one-time gain of about $200 million from Australian unit Gloucester Coal's proposed merger deal.

Shares of food and aircraft ground handling firm SATS Ltd shares also surged after its joint venture with Creuers del Port de Barcelona S.A. was appointed by the Singapore Tourism Board to operate Singapore's upcoming International Cruise Terminal for a ten-year term.

"This is beneficial for SATS as it's a new line of business for them and will be a new stream of income in the future," said a local trader.

SATS shares had risen 3.2 percent to S$2.23 by the midday. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)