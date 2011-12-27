* Index down 0.1 pct at 0500 GMT

* Noble Group falls after previous week's gain

* Tiger soars as much as 5.7 pct on CEO's upbeat comments

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Singapore shares drifted slightly lower on Tuesday in thin year-end trading, but budget carrier Tiger Airways soared after its CEO made upbeat comments about its Australian operations and regional ventures.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.1 percent, or 3.03 points, at 2,673.44. Around 165 million shares worth S$121 million were traded, compared with around 222.1 million shares worth S$229.4 million at around the same time on Friday.

The Singapore market was closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Tiger rose as much as 5.7 percent after CEO Chin Yau Seng told the Straits Times newspaper the carrier's partnerships in Indonesia and the Philippines are making progress.

Chin also said he expects the Australian unit to operate 10 aircraft by the middle of next year, up from seven aircraft currently.

"The Australian situation is improving. They are deploying more aircraft there as they get permission for more routes from the regulator," said Suvro Sarkar, an analyst at DBS Vickers.

"But we still need to wait for the actual results to come in from Australia for at least a couple of quarters and see how things are progressing," he added.

In August, Australia's aviation watchdog lifted its more than five-week flight ban on Tiger Airways over safety concerns, but imposed flight restrictions on the Singapore carrier.

At 0500 GMT, Tiger Airways shares were up 4.1 percent at S$0.64. The volume traded was 3.8 million shares, around 1.3 times the average in the last 30 days.

Commodities firm Noble Group fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as traders booked profit after the stock's gain last week.

Noble shares had advanced nearly 8 percent after China's Yancoal made a cash-and-share offer for Noble's Australian subsidiary Gloucester Coal. Noble said it will make a one-time gain of about $200 million from the proposed deal.

DMG & Partners said in a report that the move was positive for Noble. But it warned core 2012 earnings per share may decline by 6 percent as Noble will lose its controlling stake in Gloucester and the combined Yancoal-Gloucester is not expected to pay out dividends. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)