By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Singapore shares fell by midday on Wednesday as less than encouraging economic data from Japan and South Korea, as well as lingering concerns about the euro zone, outweighed a reading showing improved consumer confidence in the United States.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 10.36 points, at 2,663.26. Some 221.1 million shares worth S$167.1 million were traded, compared with 165 million shares worth S$121 million at around the same time on Tuesday.

"Other than the U.S. consumer confidence data, everything else has been more on the negative side coming out of Japan and Korea," said Jason Hughes, head of premium client management at IG Markets Singapore.

"There's also a little bit tension in the air ahead of the next round of European bond auction. So as a whole, we are seeing thin volumes and a little bit of a pullback on renewed nervousness and uncertainty," he added.

U.S. consumer confidence reached an eight-month high in December. But Japan's November factory output was hit by the floods in Thailand, while South Korea's manufacturing business outlook for January fell.

At 0500 GMT, some of the big-cap Singapore stocks that declined were property developers CapitaLand and City Developments, which were down 0.4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Keppel Land was 1.3 percent lower.

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore said late on Tuesday that the government's latest measures to cool home prices will negatively impact property prices and transaction volumes.

However, shares of Singapore-listed Midas Holdings , which supplies aluminium products for trains, jumped as much as 4.5 percent after it clinched three contracts worth a total of 142.2 million yuan ($22.5 million).

At 0500 GMT, Midas shares were up 3 percent at S$0.34 on a volume of 5.8 million shares, around 1.3 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)