* Index down 0.4 pct at 0500 GMT

* Telecoms outperform index this year; up more than 5 pct

* Financial, property stocks among the worst hit in 2011

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Singapore shares on Friday looked set to chalk up their worst annual performance in three years as the festering euro zone debt crisis and the slowdown in the global economy dampened investor confidence.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.4 percent, or 9.63 points, at 2,663.15.

The STI is poised to end 2011 about 16 percent lower, making it the worst year for stocks in the city-state since 2008, when Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy sent global markets into free-fall. The Singapore bourse had lost nearly half its value then.

But this year, STI still performed slightly better than Asian stocks outside Japan, which dropped around 18 percent.

Some 204.3 million shares worth S$213.8 million were traded on Friday, compared with 250.1 million shares worth S$191.7 million at around the same time on Thursday.

Some of the stocks that fell on the last trading day of the year were property developers CapitaLand and City Developments, as well as the world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp.

"There was a lot of volatility in the second half of this year," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at Singapore's DMG & Partners.

"S&P (Standard & Poor's) decided to downgrade the U.S. rating, and as if things weren't bad enough Europe came up with their own problems. China was a bastion of strength in 2008/2009, but this time around things are a little bit shaky."

Underscoring the weak outlook heading into 2012, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Friday that China's factory activity shrank again in December as demand at home and abroad slackened.

In Europe, the 10-year Italian bond yield fell at a Thursday auction from record highs seen last month. But at nearly 7 percent, the level is unsustainable given the 450 billion euros ($580 billion) that Italy needs to raise through debt issuance in 2012.

One bright spot in Singapore's stock market this year was the telecommunication sector, with the FTSE ST Telecommunications Sector Index gaining more than 5 percent.

Singapore's three telco operators -- Singapore Telecommunications, M1 and StarHub -- are often seen as a defensive play due to their relatively stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields.

Property and financial stocks were some of the worst hit in 2011, with the FTSE ST Real Estate Index and the FTSE ST Financials Sector Index retreating more than 20 percent.

Sentiment in the real estate sector was hurt by the Singapore government's move to cool housing prices in the city-state, while Singapore banks may face rising credit costs, net interest margin compression and slowing mortgage loans. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)