* Index up 0.5 pct at 0500 GMT

* STI may enjoy 4.9 pct return in 2012- UOB Kay Hian

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Singapore shares rose by midday on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as risk appetite improved following better-than-expected economic data from the United States, Germany and China.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.5 percent, or 14.16 points, at 2,702.52. Some 550 million shares worth S$437 million were traded, compared with 438.1 million shares worth S$317.4 million at around the same time on Tuesday.

Some of the stocks that gained were commodities firm Olam International, container shipping company Neptune Orient Lines and Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group.

"There might be a short-term rally probably over the next two weeks," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at Singapore's SIAS Research. "But in the mid term, we are cautious because there are still uncertainties, whether it's from China, U.S. or Europe."

"We are seeing better numbers, but there's still a big question mark about whether these numbers will continue."

U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December and U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year high in November. Sentiment was also lifted by a fall in German unemployment, as well as Chinese manufacturing and service data which topped forecasts.

In a research note on Wednesday, analyst Andrew Chow at Singapore's UOB Kay Hian said the STI may enjoy a modest return of 4.9 percent in 2012, after having fallen 17 percent last year.

The brokerage noted that despite the lack of near-term catalysts, it saw potential value in oversold developers such as Wing Tai Holdings and Ho Bee Investment.

"The share price pull-backs of developers imply a 40-50 percent correction in physical residential property. In our view, this is too severe and we believe a 10-15 percent consolidation in residential prices is more realistic," Chow said in the note.

Traders noted an increased play on small-cap Singapore stocks, such as Yoma Strategic, which has business ranging from real estate to cars mainly in Myanmar.

Singapore brokerage Kim Eng said in a report that Yoma's share price had surged from a low of S$0.07 to S$0.23 over just three months on hopes of improved prospects following the recent political and economic reforms in Myanmar.

Yoma shares jumped as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday after the company said it plans to acquire the right to develop an area about six miles away from Myanmar's main city Yangon. But at 0500 GMT, the stock was down 3.8 percent as traders booked some profit. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kavita Chandran)