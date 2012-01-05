* Index up 0.6 percent at 0500 GMT

* Hutchison Port rises on yield, stronger USD

* Yoma Strategic extends recent gains on Myanmar hopes

* Sino Grandness jumps on expansion plan

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Singapore stocks rose for a third consecutive day as traders continued hunting for bargains, and Hutchison Port outperformed the market on the back of a relatively attractive yield and a strong U.S. dollar.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.6 percent, or 16.83 points, at 2,727.85. Around 390 million shares worth S$333.8 million were traded, compared with 550 million shares worth S$437 million at the same time on Wednesday.

"In the last 2-3 weeks of December, the market came off quite significantly, so I guess people are looking for value," said Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research.

"Generally, in January you tend to see a bit more of people wanting to come back and have fresh positions in the market. But I think it's more of short-term," she added.

Underscoring the still uncertain outlook, a business survey showed on Wednesday that Singapore's manufacturing sector contracted for a sixth straight month in December as orders continued to shrink, lending weight to fears the city-state's economy could sink into a recession.

Units of Singapore-listed port operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust jumped as much as 3.1 percent on Thursday. At 0500 GMT, Hutchison units were up 1.6 percent at $0.645 with 29.4 million units changing hands, 1.6 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

"HPH Trust is currently offering a prospective yield of 10 percent, which we believe is too good to ignore," DBS Vickers said in a Wednesday report, adding that it is the highest dividend yielding stock in Singapore, excluding special dividends.

Traders said the strengthening greenback against most currencies has also made the stock more attractive, as Hutchison Port pays out its distributable income to unitholders in U.S. dollar.

Shares of Yoma Strategic, which has property assets in Myanmar, jumped 5.9 percent on hopes that the political and economic reform in the country will improve the company's prospects.

The stock of Singapore-listed Sino Grandness surged 6.6 percent after the company said it plans to double its annual output capacity for bottled juices to around 140,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes.

Sino Grandness manufactures and distributes bottled juices as well as canned fruits and vegetables in China. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kavita Chandran)