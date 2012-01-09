(Fixes day to Monday in paragraph 10)

* Index down 0.9 percent at 0500 GMT

* STI may rebound to 3,000 level by end 2012-DBS

* Genting S'pore falls; UBS downgrades stock to neutral

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Singapore shares fell by midday on Monday, largely in line with regional markets, as Hungary's credit rating downgrade underscored Europe's debt woes, offsetting positive economic data from the United States.

Traders also said there might be some profit-taking after the Singapore bourse racked up gains in the last four consecutive trading days, while others may be moving to the sidelines ahead of the corporate result reporting season.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.9 percent, or 26.90 points, at 2,688.69. Some 575.7 million shares worth S$353.1 million were traded, compared with 310 million shares worth S$281 million on Friday.

Worries about Europe intensified after Fitch Rating downgraded Hungary's debt to junk status and German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances.

DBS Group Research said that in the near term, export-oriented countries including Singapore may be affected by macro headwinds, with a looming recession in the euro zone, anaemic U.S. growth and an economic slowdown in China.

But the STI could rebound to the 3,000-level by the end of 2012, regional head at DBS Group Research Timothy Wong said, noting that a key catalyst for the market would be the improvement in Europe's debt situation.

Wong said there are pockets of value in Singapore's stock market. "We continue to like the defensive names in the short term, especially stocks that had been sold off quite a bit in 2011, but continue to show decent yield, decent growth."

Wong favoured port operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust , shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and palm oil firm First Resources Ltd.

In the oil and gas sector, Wong said Keppel Corp Ltd and STX OSV Holdings Ltd have relatively strong order books.

On Monday, some of the Singapore stocks that fell were casino operator Genting Singapore PLC and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd.

UBS Investment Research said in a Friday report that VIP volumes at Genting's Singapore casino, Resorts World Sentosa, have been on a declining trend.

UBS cited intense competition, lower market demand, a change in business practices and greater caution on credit extension. It downgraded Genting stock to neutral from buy and cut its target price to S$1.65 from S$2.08. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)