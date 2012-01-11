* Index up 0.3 percent at 0500 GMT

* Rig builders extend gains on order hopes

* JPMorgan downgrades SGX stock to underweight

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Singapore shares rose by midday on Wednesday after U.S. stocks advanced to a five-month high on hopes for strong corporate earnings, and rig builders extended gains on expectations of more orders.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.3 percent, or 7.15 points, at 2,726.98. About 529 million shares worth S$583 million were traded, compared with 454.6 million shares worth S$449.9 million at the same time on Tuesday.

However, market sentiment is likely to remain cautious, with the primary focus this week being Spanish and Italian debt auctions on Thursday and Friday. The two big euro zone economies are seen as most at risk from the region's debt crisis.

On Wednesday, shares of Singapore oil rig builders Sembcorp Marine Ltd and Keppel Corp Ltd were up 4.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

"We remain overweight on the offshore and marine sector and believe Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are well positioned to benefit from increased industry spending and any upgrade/replacement opportunities," Deutsche Bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Interest has been returning to mid or deepwater rigs, Deutsche said, adding that higher activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico may bode well for Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to underweight from neutral and lowered its target price to S$5.30 from S$7.00, citing weak trading volumes.

SGX is slated to report its second-quarter result for its 2012 fiscal year on Jan 16 and J.P. Morgan said it expects the bourse to post a profit of S$59 million, down 33 percent quarter-on-quarter and 21 percent year-on-year.

SGX was down about 1 percent by early afternoon. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill)