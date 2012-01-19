* Index up 0.5 percent

* Meiban Group jumps as much as 30 pct on possible takeover

* Keppel Land up 2.8 pct on market talk of special dividend

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Singapore shares rose, led by gains in commodities firms Olam International and Noble Group, with regional markets higher after the International Monetary Fund sought more funds to help countries cope with the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares of Singapore plastic parts maker Meiban Group Ltd surged as much as 30 percent on Thursday after the company said it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

By 0545 GMT, the Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent, or 14.7 points, at 2,810.1, after hitting a two-month intra-day high the previous day.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.8 percent higher.

Olam and Noble shares outperformed the local market, gaining 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Overall, some 788.4 million shares worth S$705.3 million were traded in the Singapore market by 0500 GMT, compared with 687.6 million shares worth S$750.2 million at the same time on Wednesday.

Asian shares rose to a two-month high, boosted by news the IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

In Singapore, traders said expectations of increased mergers and acquisitions, especially among the smaller firms, helped the market.

"The valuations are cheap, fundamentals are not bad if you take a longer-term view, and a lot of the stocks are thinly traded," said Terence Wong, co-head of research at DMG & Partners.

Meiban shares were up 26.8 percent at S$0.355 on volume of 16.3 million shares, 82 times the average daily volume traded over the last 30 days.

Kim Eng said in a report on Wednesday that WBL Corp Ltd , which has technology, automotive, property, as well as engineering and distribution segments, has the option of selling its technology business to unlock some value.

WBL shares gained 2.8 percent at S$3.26.

Among other gainers, shares of property developer Keppel Land rose as much as 3.2 percent on expectations the company will pay a special dividend when it reports full-year result on Thursday.

Keppel Land shares were up 2.8 percent at S$2.58. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)