* Index up 0.76 percent; to stay rangebound

* Keppel Land jumps on strong earnings, dividend

By Charmian Kok and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Singapore shares marched higher by midday Friday as positive U.S. jobs data and strong earnings from Bank of America Corp helped to lift Asian markets.

The city-state's third largest property developer Keppel Land outperformed the broader market, surging by as much as 6 percent after posting a strong set of quarterly earnings and declaring a higher-than-expected dividend.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.76 percent, or 21.46 points, at 2,832.66. Around 846 million shares worth S$966.1 million were traded, higher than the 788.4 million shares worth S$705.3 million that changed hands by the same time on Thursday.

"With strong gains that were made overnight in the U.S., helped by firm corporate earnings and jobs data, there's been a shift in mood to a more optimistic one," said IG Markets' head of research, Justin Harper.

Traders said they expect the STI to remain rangebound in the afternoon, ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays next week.

Data from the United States showed that the number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits dropped to a near four-year low last week, adding to views that the economy is improving.

Stronger-than-expected results from U.S. financials Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley also buoyed sentiment.

"Looking at Europe, it seems to be improving ever so slightly as well. We're seeing more positive bond auctions and hopes of a voluntary Greek restructuring," he said.

Spain and France saw successful bond sales on Thursday, and progress was made on a deal for Greece's debt swap.

At midday, Keppel Land shares were 6.2 percent higher at S$2.73 with over 9.9 million shares changing hands.

Among the blue chips that make up the STI, Noble jumped as much as 5 percent, as improving economic outlook saw investors taking more positions in riskier stocks such as commodities.

"After China's better-than-expected GDP data, people are expecting that China's demand for commodities will still remain strong, spurring interest in the sector again," said a local trader.

Noble shares were 4.5 percent higher at S$1.27, with a volume of 92.3 million shares traded, making it the second most traded stock by value. This was also 8.8 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

However, units of Singapore's First Ship Lease Trust plunged by as much as 33 percent as it reported a steep drop in its fourth quarter distribution per unit. (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)