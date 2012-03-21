* Index down 0.3 pct, in line with regional markets

* SIAS Research sees 2,980-3,030 range for STI this week

* Otto Marine jumps on news of North Sea contract

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore shares slipped on Wednesday, a fall largely in line with other regional markets on concerns about China's slowing economy, with container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) among those marking the biggest losses.

By 1:15 (0515 GMT), the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.3 percent or 9.32 points at 2,993.41. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 0.4 percent lower.

"We have seen a strong rally for the STI in January and February. So towards the end of the first quarter, when portfolio managers will adjust their portfolios, I wouldn't be surprised to see slight profit-taking," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.

"We expect STI to still be in a consolidation phase," he said, adding that he was looking at a range of 2,980-3,030 points for this week.

Shares in NOL, often seen as a bellwether for global trade, fell as much as 3.5 percent and by 0515 GMT were down 3.2 percent at S$1.37. Traders said persistently high fuel costs may weigh on the firm's profitability.

One of the bright spots in the Singapore market was Otto Marine Ltd, whose shares gained as much as 4.1 percent after the offshore marine firm secured a North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5 million over five years.

An option to extend the contract for two more years could raise the total value of the deal to around $52.4 million, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Watson)