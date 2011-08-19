* Index down 2.6 percent, support seen at 2,700 in afternoon

* Olam falls over 7 pct on fears commodity demand will slow

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Singapore shares slid 2.6 percent by midday on Friday, dragged by commodity and oil and gas companies as latest data out of the United States pointed to signs of stalling economic growth.

Investors grew increasingly jittery over fears the U.S. was sliding into recession, just as Europe's economic powerhouse Germany reported a slowdown in its second quarter gross domestic product growth.

Commodity firms such as Olam International and Noble Group were amongst the hardest hit in Singapore, on concerns the global economic woes would hurt demand for commodities.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 2.64 percent, or 74.63 points, at 2,750.33. The total volume of shares traded by then was 903.1 million shares and turnover was S$823.2 million.

This compares with the volume of 608.5 million shares and turnover of S$673.8 million on Thursday. Local traders said the expect the STI to find support at 2,700 for the rest of the session.

"I don't think this sell-off is going to be as bad as 2008, but will be similar to what we saw in the second quarter of 2010," said Kevin Scully, managing director at NRA Capital.

"The European Financial Stability Fund is big enough to accommodate more than two countries having a sovereign default, and the markets haven't fully priced this in yet so there could be more downside risk."

A drop in factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region to the lowest level since March 2009 stunned investors, as the data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank is viewed as a forward-looking indicator of national manufacturing.

An unexpected fall in existing U.S. home sales in July and a greater-than-expected rise in new claims for jobless benefits in the latest week also added to fears that the U.S. economic recovery could stall and possibly slide into recession.

By midday, Olam International fell 7.8 percent to S$2.26 with over 14.1 million shares changing hands. This was 1.2 times more than its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Rival Noble fell 4.8 percent to S$1.375 on a volume of 21.6 million.

Rigbuilders Keppel Corp lost 4.3 percent while and Sembcorp Marine retreated 5.7 percent on concerns that weaker oil price could adversely affect demand for oil rigs.

Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous session's plunge. Brent LCOc1 slipped as low as $106.05, after breaking below the 200-day moving average to settle at $106.99 on Thursday. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)