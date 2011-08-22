* Index down around 0.7 pct, support of 2,700 pts eyed

* Industrial, retail REITs seen as safe-UOB Kay Hian

* Kim Eng sees pressure on loan growth, margins for banks

* Commodities extend losses due to demand concerns

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Singapore shares fell by midday on Monday, reversing some of its intraday gains, as traders were reluctant to hold stocks for a longer period of time due to lingering worries that the U.S. economy may slide back into a recession.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.70 percent, or 19.15 points, at 2,714.48. The total volume of shares traded by then was 882.5 million shares and turnover was S$883.7 million.

This compares with the volume of 903.1 million shares and turnover of S$823.2 million around the same time on Friday. Local traders said support may kick in at around 2,700 points for the rest of the session.

"The macro outlook is increasingly uncertain at this stage. In these times we are advocating a more defensive approach," said Vikrant Pandey, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

Markets will keenly watch data on bond buying by the European Central Bank and debt issuance by European countries such as Italy on Tuesday to see if the euro zone's debt crisis is worsening.

Investors are also waiting for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friday, where he may acknowledge his disappointment over the pace of growth or even downgrade his outlook.

Pandey said that industrial REITS offer high yields as well as long leases as tenants tend to occupy whole buildings and they do not shift premises easily after investing heavily into capital equipment and machinery.

Suburban retail REITS such as Frasers Centrepoint Trust are also supported by spending on groceries and other essentials, Pandey said.

The second-quarter results of Singapore banks have helped to support their share prices, Kim Eng Securities said, but the brokerage has turned negative on the sector due to the looming threat of a global economic slowdown.

Kim Eng said it saw a potential double blow in the form of stagnating loan growth and pressure on net interest margin. It downgraded DBS and United Overseas Bank to sell, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp to hold.

Around 0500 GMT, OCBC gave up 1.3 percent, UOB was 0.7 percent lower and DBS was down 0.2 percent.

Commodity traders Noble and Olam were down 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, at around 0500 GMT. Noble has fallen around 30 percent since the start of the month, while Olam has lost about 15 percent over the same period, hit by concerns about easing demand.

But shares of Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang rose as much as 3.1 percent after the company issued a detailed explanation of its financial results in response to concerns raised by investors.

However, at around 0500 GMT, Yangzijiang shares were flat at S$0.97 with 17.8 million shares changing hands. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)