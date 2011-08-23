* Index up around 0.6 pct at 0500 GMT

* CIMB upgrades Singapore telcos to overweight

* CapitaMalls Asia up on China earnings hopes

* Commodities stocks rebound

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Singapore shares rose by midday on Tuesday, lifted by telecommunication firms as they were seen to offer relatively stable earnings and attractive yields amid a bearish market outlook.

At 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.6 percent, or 14.91 points, at 2,746.72. The total volume of shares traded by then was 640.7 million shares and turnover was S$631.1 million.

This compares with the volume of 882.5 million shares and turnover of S$883.7 million on Monday.

Around 0500 GMT, shares of telco operators SingTel were 1.7 percent higher, StarHub gained 1.8 percent and M1 advanced 0.8 percent.

CIMB Research upgraded Singapore's telco sector to overweight from neutral, saying it offers relative safety in a worsening climate.

"Their strong balance sheets and cash flows mean that they can afford to continue paying high dividends," said CIMB analyst Kelvin Goh.

Singapore telecom firms have fairly stable earnings and attractive dividend yields of about 7 percent, CIMB said, adding that their net debt to EBITDA ratios were less than 1.1 time.

Traders noted that defensive stocks such as Singapore supermarket chain Sheng Siong were at play. The company was seen to have a relatively stable business as it sells groceries and other daily necessities.

Sheng Siong shares surged as much as 5.5 percent to S$0.385 with around 67 million shares changing hands -- the most actively traded by volume so far.

Around 0500 GMT, shares of Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia , which owns shopping malls, rose 2.6 percent on hopes that significant completions of its malls and acquisitions in China could boost its earnings.

Commodities traders Noble Group and Olam International gained 2.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, following losses in the previous sessions. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)